Osage Schools selected for theater showcase

Osage Community Schools Drama department will participate in the 2022 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase, presented by EMC Insurance Companies, in honor of the school's achievements for its November production of "Mamma Mia!"

Produced by Des Moines Performing Arts as the culmination of a year-long education initiative, the Showcase will be held at the Des Moines Civic Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 and will recognize a total of 85 schools from across the entire state.

Select students, Michael Johnson and Alexa Thyer, will represent Osage Community School District by performing in a collaborative inter-school medley led by a guest Broadway music director and choreographer.

Claudia Aschenbrenner will perform an excerpt from her award-winning role in "Mamma Mia!" as Donna Sheridan.

Aschenbrenner was invited to audition for the triple threat award.

Osage Schools will also be recognized with the following awards and honors:

Distinguished scene: Waterloo (Maggi Steele, choreographer)

Special Recognition in a Principal Role: Mathew Johnson (Sam)

Special Recognition in a Principal Role: Emma Blaha (Rosie)

Special Recognition in a Principal Role: Bailey Nasstrom (Tanya)

Tickets to the Showcase, which start at $15, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20 at DMPA.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, and by phone at 515-246-2300.

The Awards Showcase will be live-streamed at IowaPBS.org as part of a collaboration with Iowa PBS. Iowa PBS will also broadcast a highlights special of the event at 9 p.m. on July 18, with a repeat airing at 1 p.m.

