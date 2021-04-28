Osage Schools offering summer meals

The Osage Community School District will be offering free breakfast and lunch during the summer school term. At both buildings, there will be only one meal offered with no alternative meal.

Breakfast will be 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m to noon.

The dates are June 14-18, June 21-25, July 12-16 and July 19-23.

According to the district, these meals are offered to any child under 18 years of age, and they will be served at both Lincoln Elementary and the Middle/High school cafeterias. They will not be a grab and go.

Menus will be sent out in the next week. They will be subject to change based on participation, but the school will try to accommodate each student with the scheduled meal.

All of these meals will be free under the summers foods act. As well, USDA has extended the waiver for free lunches through the 2021-22 school year. This allows the school to continue free breakfast/lunches through the next school year.

Updates and menus will be posted on the Osage Hot Lunch page on Facebook. For any other questions, contact Brenda Huebsch at brenda.huebsch@osage.k12.ia.us.

