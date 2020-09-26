Osage schools make safe plans for homecoming

Although homecoming will undoubtedly look different, the Osage Community School District is trying to safely keep things as normal as possible.
The school district put out a schedule of what the homecoming activities look like, starting on Sunday, Sept. 27. Gone are things like the dance and pep rally in the gym.
But Superintendent Barb Schwamman says the district has worked hard to either replace events, or make them safer for students and community members.
"Some of those things are the crowning of the king and queen," Schwamman said. "Instead of being in the gym, we’ll be outside – weather permitting. It will be outside on the football field stadium."
The student council has worked hard to make preparations and add things to the week. Instead of the dance, the council has made plans to use a blow-up movie theater and hold an outdoor movie on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Schwamman says that the route of the parade is different this year.
"We usually walk the elementary kids down the main-street and they sit next to each other," Schwamman said. "We’re actually going to loop the parade around the elementary school so the kids can be right there close to school. We looked at all of our procedures."
During the game on Friday night, fireworks will be set off during the national anthem and at halftime.
"One of our families own Flashing Thunder and they’re the ones who do the Clear Lake show and the State Fair show," Schwamman said. "Having them as local residents and their kids going to school here has been pretty fun."
Homecoming festivities will run from Sept. 27 – Oct. 3.
Here is the full schedule:
HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING SCHEDULE 2020
Dress Up Days for the week –
Monday: Western Day
Tuesday: Movie Character Day
Wednesday: (Virtual) PJ Day
Thursday: Decade Day - 9th Grade = 60’s, 10th Grade = 70’s, 11th Grade = 80’s, 12th
Grade = 90’s
Friday: SCHOOL SPIRIT DAY Green and White - Green Devils vs Denver Cyclones
September 24 – Thursday
Vote for Homecoming King and Queen in Green Time.
September 27 – Sunday
Community Pep Rally at 6:00 pm on the Football Field
October 2 – Friday
8:10 -11:15 – Classes
11:15 -12:05– Lunch and Advisor
12:05 – 2:00 – Activities
1:30 – Band students go to band room, cheerleaders and homecoming
candidates are excused to get ready for the parade.
2:00 – HS students are dismissed from classes to go to the parade.
2:15 – Students line up for the parade in HS parking lot
2:30 – Parade Starts – Band leads the way.
October 2 – Friday
Parade – 2:30 pm
JJV Football Game – 5:00 pm
Varsity Football Game – 7:30 pm
Halftime show includes introduction of Homecoming Court.
October 3 – Saturday
7:45 pm Movie on the Football Field.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
