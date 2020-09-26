Osage schools make safe plans for homecoming

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although homecoming will undoubtedly look different, the Osage Community School District is trying to safely keep things as normal as possible.

The school district put out a schedule of what the homecoming activities look like, starting on Sunday, Sept. 27. Gone are things like the dance and pep rally in the gym.

But Superintendent Barb Schwamman says the district has worked hard to either replace events, or make them safer for students and community members.

"Some of those things are the crowning of the king and queen," Schwamman said. "Instead of being in the gym, we’ll be outside – weather permitting. It will be outside on the football field stadium."

The student council has worked hard to make preparations and add things to the week. Instead of the dance, the council has made plans to use a blow-up movie theater and hold an outdoor movie on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Schwamman says that the route of the parade is different this year.

"We usually walk the elementary kids down the main-street and they sit next to each other," Schwamman said. "We’re actually going to loop the parade around the elementary school so the kids can be right there close to school. We looked at all of our procedures."