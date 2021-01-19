Osage schools awaiting vaccinations

FFCRA provided paid leave that did not come from the employees’ personal leave. It was an extra 10 days, or 80 hours of time. According to the FFCRA, a part-time employee is eligible for leave for the number of hours that the employee is normally scheduled to work over that period. Now, employers are no longer legally obligated to provide FFCRA leave, but may choose to do so.

“So those employees still have their leave balances to use,” secretary Helen Burrington said. “It’s a benefit and a cost, but this is strictly the school’s cost.”

"I'm all for it, absolutely," Laura Potter said.

According to Schwamman, the cost can be recouped.

“We just want to extend what we’re doing,” Schwamman said. “It would provide some equity, because if you had COVID in the fall, you had those days provided for you. If you get COVID now, those days aren’t there. I want to make sure it's clear that they don't get another 10 days – extending, but not adding to it. If you're following the original policy, for example, if I've already used four days COVID sick, I don't get four more back just because we're extending it. I've got six left."

