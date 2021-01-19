Osage schools awaiting vaccinations

Osage Community School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman is currently working with Mitchell County Public Health in order to vaccinate Osage employees, who are considered essential workers.
Shots should be administered beginning on Feb. 1, she said.
“We’ve also been asked to prioritize,” Schwamman said. “And this is really tough, because we have 144 employees, and how do we prioritize who gets it first and who doesn’t get it? Because it’s not like they’re all going to get it on the same day. It could be weeks, because it’s however much vaccine we’re allotted.”
The school has also surveyed its staff on who is willing to receive the vaccine, and who wishes to decline.
There have been extremely isolated incidents around the world where there have been negative reactions to vaccines – such as in Norway, where around 33 nursing home residents died after receiving the vaccine. However, it is common for such outliers while dispensing any inoculation.
The majority of Osage’s staff wants the vaccination. Some employees with reservations have been sent on to Mitchell County Public Health for more information about the process.
In addition, the school received a request from the Osage Education Foundation to provide additional COVID-related leave days, as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA, which was federally mandated, did expire on Dec. 31.
FFCRA provided paid leave that did not come from the employees’ personal leave. It was an extra 10 days, or 80 hours of time. According to the FFCRA, a part-time employee is eligible for leave for the number of hours that the employee is normally scheduled to work over that period. Now, employers are no longer legally obligated to provide FFCRA leave, but may choose to do so.
“So those employees still have their leave balances to use,” secretary Helen Burrington said. “It’s a benefit and a cost, but this is strictly the school’s cost.”
"I'm all for it, absolutely," Laura Potter said.
According to Schwamman, the cost can be recouped.
“We just want to extend what we’re doing,” Schwamman said. “It would provide some equity, because if you had COVID in the fall, you had those days provided for you. If you get COVID now, those days aren’t there. I want to make sure it's clear that they don't get another 10 days – extending, but not adding to it. If you're following the original policy, for example, if I've already used four days COVID sick, I don't get four more back just because we're extending it. I've got six left."
Teachers who are sick with non-COVID-19 related illnesses cannot get COVID-19 care.
“Charles City was the first school that really moved on this last week," Schwamman added. "But a lot of our Top of Iowa Conference schools aren’t doing it.”
Charles City Community Schools Superintendent Mike Fisher, through FCHA News, stated that the Board donated 500 days of sick bank leave in the spring of 2020 to ensure employees with the virus could stay financially stable during the pandemic. Other districts, so far, have not been as magnanimous in providing for their teachers.
According to Burrington, 12 schools are not doing it, and four schools are extending the date.
The School Board voted unanimously from Charles City’s lead. The extension of last year's mandate will last through March 31.
“We might be looking at extending it beyond March 31 at a future date,” Board President Rick Sletten said. “I hope we would continue on supporting our teachers like we have. It’s just something we should do, because these are unusual times."
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.