Osage School District receives audit report

On June 1, Nolte, Cornman and Johnson P.C. released an audit report on Osage Community School Distrct.
According to the press release, the district’s revenues totaled $14,209,289 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 4.07 percent increase from the prior year.
Expenses for District operations for the year totaled $13,937,682, an 8.77 percent increase over the prior year.
Revenues from unrestricted State of Iowa grants increased $269,460, leading to the increase in total revenues. The increase in total expenses occurred primarily in the instruction function.
Nolte, Cornman and Johnson P.C. reported six findings from their report. The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, expenditures exceeding budgeted amounts, listing of approved depositories not included in board minutes, certified enrollment variances, supplementary weighting variances and deficit fund balances. Nolte, Cornman and Johnson P.C. provided the District with recommendations to address each of the findings.
Two of the six findings were repeated from the prior year. According to the press release, the District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the District’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the ‘watchful and responsible care’ a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.