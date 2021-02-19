Osage school district plans next school year

The Osage Community School District set the date for a public hearing to approve the calendar for the 2020-21 school year, just a week after adjusting the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

The hearing will take place at the next regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on March 15.

The board recently increased the school week by one day for the rest of this year.

Lincoln Elementary principal Greg Adams reported that Jan. 31 was the last time they had reported a positive COVID-19 case or needed to quarantine.

“There are 11 active cases in the county right now,” Adams said, “as opposed to about 450 near Thanksgiving. Things have taken a better turn. I feel good about our protocols, and I think that there are some places that we can loosen up what we’re doing, with attention to the precautions that were taken. If the numbers go the other way, then we know what we need to do.”

COVID-19 changed the calendar, therefore Adams reported planning for a comprehensive summer reading program to help students catch up.

“We know some time was lost last spring,” Adams said, “so we’re looking at what we can do to recover some efforts in reading and math.”