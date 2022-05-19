Osage School District has offer to move to Top of Iowa West Conference

Superintendents from the Top of Iowa Conference announced on May 18 that an offer was made to the Osage Community School District to move from the Top of Iowa East to the Top of Iowa West Conference, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

It was requested that Osage respond with a decision no later than July 1. In addition, if Osage accepts the offer to move from the Top of Iowa East to the Top of Iowa West, an offer will be extended to the Riceville Community School District to join the Top of Iowa East Conference.

“As the superintendents discussed conference realignment implications, we feel that this proposal best meets the goals of Top of Iowa Conference, which include ensuring competitive opportunities for students as well as considerations relating to district travel,” said Forest City and Central Springs Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, who is also president of the Top of Iowa Conference. “This is the only consideration being made by the Top of Iowa Conference at this time.”

