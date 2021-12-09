Osage School District grows from STEM

This week, Brian Aspinall travelled from his home in Canada to Iowa. It is his fourth trip to Mitchell County.

Aspinall was scheduled to return in March of 2020, before the world shut down and the border closed. In 2021, he was finally able to celebrate Computer Science Education Week.

“Typically it’s an hour of code events, trying to expose young people to components of computer science,” Aspinall said. “This year we wanted to take it a step further and add the physical computing part by including circuits and robots and all kinds of other things to engage students in their own learning.”

In Ontario, at the University of Windsor, Aspinall studied computer science, before moving on to teaching. “We teach to our strengths,” he said. “Honestly, it fell into my lap.”

For 15 years, Aspinall has been coding with students.

From his home country of Canada, Aspinall has left a global footprint. An example of his travels was sitting on a Minecraft panel for Microsoft Canada in Budapest. In a few months he will be heading to Alaska in the middle of winter. Recently, he left his footprint in Lincoln Elementary School.

Aspinall touts Minecraft as a natural tool for education.

“You can do coding within the game itself,” he said. “If you think of a Minecraft block as a cubic foot, then all your math and proportional relationships will come naturally just from the experience of playing the game. Minecraft has become that math-land portfolio for students to build math artifacts and showcase their learning.”

One of the administrators and staff who brought Aspinall to Osage, Chris Kyhl, is a high school math and computer science teacher. He hopes to incorporate more computer science into the everyday, general curriculum.

“I want kids to understand that computer science globally enhances their livelihood,” Kyhl said. “It is like a foreign language in that it’s a skill students need in the 21st century world we live in.”

Unplugged

Aspinall grew up in a small town around the size of Osage. Harrow has 3,000 people and two traffic lights and is located across the border from Detroit and just north of Lake Erie. He graduated from a high school class of 20 students.

“I want to show kids just because you’re from a small town doesn’t mean you don’t stand a chance,” Aspinall said.

He is the author of four books.

“He’s very good at splicing computer science into the gen ed classroom,” Kyhl said. “That’s education relatable to kids through project based learning.”

One thing Aspinall made sure of was to remind the younger students it was Christmas. He also wanted to assess the growth of elementary school children in Osage from his last trip to now.

“I’d say our biggest growth as a district has come at the elementary,” Kyhl said. “We’ve gone from small pockets of teachers doing computer science, to every grade level getting at least one day a week of intensive computer science education.”

That day in Kayla Groff’s first grade class, the students were doing an unplugged coding activity. One of the keywords this year was ‘unplugged.’

“And while you can call it coding, it’s essentially directional movement,” Aspinall said. “So it also satisfies the math curriculum. First grade, they talk about nonstandard units of measurement. In this case it’s an arrow instead of an inch. It’s directional language and creating algorithms.”

The brain trust of computer scientists at Osage, including media specialist Kelley Molitor, found Aspinall on Twitter. Kyhl said that he and Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman connected via social media as well, and they also watched him at a technology conference. They applied for and received grants to bring him down from Canada.

Kyhl said that starting next year, every school is supposed to teach a high school level computer science course as mandated by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

As well, the Iowa STEM Advisory Council was in the schools on Dec. 8 with a couple of guest speakers in the computer science field. Kyhl hoped this would allow students to see what a career in computer science looks like.

KIMT also made a trip to Osage to cover Computer Science Education Week.

What impressed Kyhl most was that there was a two-hour early out on Dec. 8, and there were between 40 to 50 students from kindergarten to high school who gave up their early out and stayed after school. They demoed their knowledge of computer science for the teachers.

“We had a gallery walk led by students,” Kyhl said.

Gray

Right now in Canada, the robots must be sanitized. Aspinall said they are still mask mandated and social distancing.

Aspinall spoke at both Lincoln Elementary School and Osage Middle/High School, and he said there is really not much difference between the two buildings. Both use symbols, but older students transform them into a syntax.

The high schoolers want to predict the future.

“The last decade has been this app store push,” Aspinall said. “Angry Birds was the next best app, and whoever was going to make the next best app was going to make a million dollars. It was a conversation about an Internet of things. Is there going to be a shift back to hardware? I think there will be. We’re going back to the invention stage.

“Everyone in this building has taught me something within the past few days.”

Aspinall’s passion is his work with students. Men like Kyhl and his Canadian counterpart use terms such as STEM festival, the way others might celebrate the seasons.

“All I care about and all he cares about is computer science teaches you to think in a different way, and it gives you a different perspective,” Kyhl said. “We understand not everything in life is black and white. Most things in life are gray. Computer science can bridge that gap between ‘it’s either right or wrong.’ It might not always be your way or my way. We both may be right, there just might be a better way or a less correct way of doing things.”

Kyhl says Aspinall brings an outside perspective. In Osage, it is coding, but Aspinall brings hand-on activities to allow students to see there is a hardware side to computer science.

“What we’re doing, you can put it physically in your hands and start to do things with different devices,” Kyhl said. “We’re trying to automate basic math. Can you write a short story using code instead of physically typing it?”

A math teacher by trade, Kyhl did not take a single computer science class in high school, and only one class in college.

“At the end of the day, I’m helping to equip you with logic and reasoning skills that transcend computer science,” Kyhl said. “It will make you a more productive citizen.”

Kyhl said that math is teacher centered, while computer science is students centered. With the latter, he had to be brutally honest and tell his students there were problems he could not fix. They must investigate together.

In some ways, a teacher not knowing the answer to the problem is a benefit to children.

“When the students see you’re a student alongside them, learning along with them, that’s a valuable lesson,” Kyhl said. “I learn from kids all the time.”

