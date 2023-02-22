Kristi Aschenbrenner is a school nurse, but she does not hand out lollipops. When a child’s knee is mended, the most they can expect are fruits and vegetables.

Aschenbrenner has been at Osage Community School District for six years, serving as teacher in the CNA program. Before that, she taught in the nursing program at North Iowa Area Community College for 12 years.

She became interested in education because of her earliest experiences as a nurse, where she saw all of the highs and lows of the profession while working in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester. She saw life and death. Suffering could not always tell the difference between young and old.

ICU

With a love of science and healthcare, Aschenbrenner graduated from Allen College in Waterloo in 1999, her mother’s alma mater. Her mother was also a nurse, and her father was a high school math instructor. She ended up combining the two professions.

“I always looked up to her,” Aschenbrenner said of her mother. “I thought what she did was admirable.”

Aschenbrenner loved the variety of experiences and possibilities in nursing, from staying bedside to the legal system, from school nursing to public health to advanced practice.

“It never gets boring,” she said.

For her first three years of college, at Northwest Missouri State University, Aschenbrenner was a biology major.

“I wasn’t sure what I was going to do with it, but I always thought about nursing,” she said. “Then I was in a major car accident. I was in the ER, and I thought, ‘I could do it just as good if not better.’”

The crash involved multiple vehicles including a semi-truck. It was an eye opener in many ways.

It was this turn of events that led her to eventually work in Rochester’s ICU. Her duties involved the recovery of patients with vital organ transplants.

“Great staff, great surgeons,” she said. “That patient population is very interesting because they’re so sick. They complete the surgery, they get the heart or lung transplant, and then we get to see a whole new life.”

Patients would often go from terminally ill to a new beginning.

“You’re there at people’s worst times, and you can be there at their best times. We might have expected for the patient to pass on, but to talk to the family about it, you still feel it for them.”

As part of the education committee at St. Mary’s, Aschenbrenner did move on. She lived with her family in Osage, commuting to work in Rochester – which made 12-hour shifts more difficult, flipping from days to nights. Eventually she felt it was time to fall in love again with teaching. Enter NIACC.

Skinned knees

At NIACC during the academic school year, for two days a week she worked with patients who graduated from the ICU after cardiac surgery.

Aschenbrenner described it as a different world than Rochester, one with a better commute. While teaching college students, she could not assume they knew everything they needed to know. She had to start with the basics of the cardiac cycle, systolic and diastolic. They were still learning basic anatomy and physiology.

As the concepts became more complex, the students grew under her guidance. She loved watching students grasp complexity. What she taught could change people’s lives. She learned that in Rochester.

“It’s so satisfying as an educator to be part of that process,” Aschenbrenner said.

She said she enjoyed her role in Mason City, but as her own children began growing older, she needed more time to spend with them. That was when the opportunity to work in Osage presented itself.

In some ways, high school students have even more responsibilities and distractions than those in college, according to Aschenbrenner. She sees that in Osage’s CNA program, where she teaches two classes, and she appreciates the resources provided to assist future nurses as they navigate class and extracurricular activities.

Aschenbrenner starts her mornings at Lincoln Elementary School. She is the only RN serving the district, and she turns her attention to those who need her attention at the moment. A health associate helps as well. They have almost 1,000 students to care for.

On the wall behind her in the middle school office are jars of bandages and gauze. That day, a student stops during lunch time to ask for a Tylenol. Aschenbrenner taps a pill onto the lid and hands it to him before he goes on his way.

Interacting with high schoolers is much different than caring for younger students.

“It is fun,” Aschenbrenner said of children who show her their sore fingers and skinned knees. “They’re excited to see you in the hallway, and they want to tell you about their day.”

Unfortunately, she does not hand out lollipops.

“We try to stay away from sugar and candy and sugary drinks,” Aschenbrenner said. “There are no lollipops, but I’d be more than happy to share fruits and vegetables.”

Aschenbrenner said the school is fortunate its population does not have more health needs. She praises administration for preparing for the worst. The most common ailments are asthma and allergies, and there are EpiPens on hand.

“We’re always prepared,” Aschenbrenner said.