Osage's Grimm a finalist for wrestling award

In the battle for Mr. and Ms. Wrestler, fans will get to have their say.
Seven wrestlers in each class – including junior Emma Grimm of Osage – have been selected by the Iowa High School Wrestling Coaches Association as finalists for the Dan Gable Mr. and Ms. Wrestler of the Year awards. Throughout the season, the IWCOA accepted nominations from coaches, and a IWCOA selected the seven finalists in each class.
Fans can vote on the matter until Feb. 7, at IAwrestle.com. The winner will be announced on March 14, at War at the West Gym at the University of Northern Iowa. Two area wrestlers were named as nominees.
Ms. Wrestler
Emma Grimm – Osage
Chloe Clemons – Pleasant Valley
Ali Gerbracht – AGWSR
Abby McIntyre – Glenwood
Tateum Park – Davenport North
Millie Peach – Iowa Valley
Ella Schmit – Bettendorf
Area girls ranked in poll
Emma Grimm leads six student-athletes from the Osage girls wrestling team that are ranked in the 2nd annual set of Iowa High School Girls Rankings, released Wednesday.
According to a release from IAwrestle, the organization started by using the weight classes that will be contested at the state tournament and ranked nine girls per weight.
As many coaches and athletes were reached in regard to what weights the girls listed will be competing at during the state tournament.
In the cases where IAwrestle did not get any clarification, the certified weight listed on Trackwrestling was used to determine the weight class for the wrestler.
Here are where the 13 area female wrestlers were ranked, including Grimm, who earned the highest ranking at No. 2 in her weight class:
106 pounds
You have free articles remaining.
4. Jalynn Goodale, Osage, freshman – Goodale is 16-3 in varsity matches, all by way of fall. She also has a 2-3 junior varsity record against male wrestlers.
5. Marissa Gallup, Charles City, junior
113 pounds
8. Madison Adams, Osage, senior – Adams is 4-5 in varsity action this season, with all of her wins coming by way of fall.
120 pounds
4. Kiki Connell, Charles City, junior
126 pounds
2. Emma Grimm, Osage, junior – Grimm has a 14-3 varsity record and has won 10 straight matches. The junior grappler has won 11 of her varsity matches by way of fall. She also has a 2-1 record in junior varsity matches against male wrestlers.
5. Toni Maloy, Charles City, junior
132 pounds
6. Lilly Luft, Charles City, freshman
9. Kennadi Colbert, Clear Lake, senior
145 pounds
5. Allie Cross, Charles City, junior
6. Makayla Mostek, Osage, senior – Mostek is 9-2 in varsity action this season and has won nine consective matches, including eight by fall.
170 pounds
4. Leah Grimm, Osage, freshman – Grimm is 9-2 in varsity matches, with six of her wins coming by way of fall, including her first varsity match where she pinned her opponent in 56 seconds.
285 pound
3. Kalysta Rodriguez, Charles City, senior
8. Abigail Cockrum, Osage, junior – Stats were not available for Cockrum