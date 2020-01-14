Osage's Grimm a finalist for wrestling award

According to a release from IAwrestle, the organization started by using the weight classes that will be contested at the state tournament and ranked nine girls per weight.

As many coaches and athletes were reached in regard to what weights the girls listed will be competing at during the state tournament.

In the cases where IAwrestle did not get any clarification, the certified weight listed on Trackwrestling was used to determine the weight class for the wrestler.

Here are where the 13 area female wrestlers were ranked, including Grimm, who earned the highest ranking at No. 2 in her weight class:

106 pounds

4. Jalynn Goodale, Osage, freshman – Goodale is 16-3 in varsity matches, all by way of fall. She also has a 2-3 junior varsity record against male wrestlers.

5. Marissa Gallup, Charles City, junior

113 pounds

8. Madison Adams, Osage, senior – Adams is 4-5 in varsity action this season, with all of her wins coming by way of fall.

120 pounds

4. Kiki Connell, Charles City, junior