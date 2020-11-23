Osage runner Paige Kisley signs with University of Northern Iowa track and field

After helping Osage volleyball win its first state title in program history in the fall, senior Paige Kisley is taking her talents to the University of Northern Iowa – where she will be a hurdler on the track and field team.

Kisley made it official and signed her Letter of Intent accepting a scholarship on Friday in the gym at Osage.

“I’m extremely excited and happy for her,” Osage track and field coach Tom Muller said. “We had a few conversations about volleyball or track. We just said do what you love and what will make you happy. UNI is getting a great athlete and great kid. Extremely hard working, dedicated and committed.”

Last spring was a tumultuous time in the state of Iowa, as all spring sports were canceled due to COVID-19. Kisley didn’t get to perform in her junior year, but she was the state runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles in her sophomore campaign.

Despite not running last year, her performances in the earlier parts of her career were still strong enough to gain attention from coaches at UNI. She hopes that she can get to play out her senior year, as she has big goals for this season.

“I still haven’t won a state title, so that’s the ultimate goal,” Kisley said.