Osage runner Paige Kisley signs with University of Northern Iowa track and field

After helping Osage volleyball win its first state title in program history in the fall, senior Paige Kisley is taking her talents to the University of Northern Iowa – where she will be a hurdler on the track and field team.
Kisley made it official and signed her Letter of Intent accepting a scholarship on Friday in the gym at Osage.
“I’m extremely excited and happy for her,” Osage track and field coach Tom Muller said. “We had a few conversations about volleyball or track. We just said do what you love and what will make you happy. UNI is getting a great athlete and great kid. Extremely hard working, dedicated and committed.”
Last spring was a tumultuous time in the state of Iowa, as all spring sports were canceled due to COVID-19. Kisley didn’t get to perform in her junior year, but she was the state runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles in her sophomore campaign.
Despite not running last year, her performances in the earlier parts of her career were still strong enough to gain attention from coaches at UNI. She hopes that she can get to play out her senior year, as she has big goals for this season.
“I still haven’t won a state title, so that’s the ultimate goal,” Kisley said.
During the Osage volleyball team’s season, Kisley played a big role in its historic year. An all-state and all-tournament team selection, Kisley paired with fellow senior Danielle Johnson to make a dynamic duo of powerful hitters.
She gained interest from Wichita State and Illinois State to play volleyball. And although she loves volleyball, track and field has her heart. She actually decided before the state championship game that it was going to be her last game and that she wanted to run track.
“With my height, it’s always been really hard to play volleyball, just because you have to have a coach who really believes in you,” Kisley said. “I wanted to play at the highest level possible and I just knew it would be very challenging to do that with my height. I’ve always loved track. It just comes naturally to me.”
Kisley is excited to run at UNI, but doesn’t want to get ahead of herself. She’s looking forward to getting back out on the track this spring.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
