Osage resident can't escape thoughts of destruction

Things changed in Charles City on May 15, 1968.
It was a swift transformation. The tornado stripped the town of trees, houses, life. Then it left.
In contrast, in the 1980s the destruction took its time, wandered in, sat at the kitchen table and never left. This was the farm crisis.
Michael Mallory of Osage sits in a coffee shop in Mitchell County with a cup in his hands. Even after 52 years, the first subject that comes to mind is the 1968 Charles City tornado. He speaks of it as though it was a long-lost relative, one that he never really cared for. All other events in his life seem secondary.
Pre-storm, Mallory’s family lived by the Cedar River in Charles City on Hawkins Avenue. He was 12 years old. Though the tornado on that spring day did not hit his house, the waters rose and flooded the first floor.
Mallory watched it approach from his porch, an ominous green aura filling the sky. The birds were all silent. The young boy was looking for his rat terrier Lady Bird. His mother said to forget the dog and hurry down to the basement. They thought they heard thunder, but it was not. It sounded to Mallory like a freight train with no tracks to guide it.
Lady Bird knew before him what was coming. She was already in the basement hiding in the safest place possible, below an oak table, wagging her tail in anticipation of her owner’s arrival.
The house trembled.
His mother had left the doors and windows open. She had planned to strip the kitchen floor to re-wax it, but the storm did that for her. The Cedar River rushed in.
Crisis
There were once eastern red cedar trees lining the river along Charles City. Those not destroyed by the tornado have been farmed to death or stripped away for wood.
“This old guy told me how they cut down cedars just like log farming,” Mallory said. “They took them down to a platform area on the river where they could load it up — guys riding on logs to make sure they stayed on course.”
Mallory can point out a few of the ghost towns in Mitchell County from a much earlier collapse than the farm crisis.
One was called Lithograph City, where limestone was mined and fossils from the Devonian Period exposed. It is a cow pasture now. From soil erosion, the lines formed by the old wooden sidewalks are still visible.
“When they went industrial it killed the farmers,” Mallory said. “My cousin used to raise pigs. As these hog confinements were coming on up these hog farmers were really hurting. They couldn’t compete.”
One summer, Mallory helped his cousin, who wanted to pay him for his work. Mallory refused. He had heard his cousin say he made just enough money to buy protein for his hogs.
“He insisted on paying me off with a pig," Mallory said. "I told him, ‘I want the smallest one.’”
His cousin stuffed the hog into the big trunk of Mallory’s old-fashioned Cadillac. The car looked like a lowrider weighed down by the dead beast.
“I called him up and said, ‘There’s no way this is your smallest one,’” he said.
Mallory shared the meat with his family and friends. Much of this neighborly spirit has been lost in the past, paved over.
“It’s still weird now going to the farm and there’s no livestock,” Mallory said. “It’s kind of sad.”
Saint Teresa
When Mallory was a child, he thought it was a joke to say a person could get lost in Charles City. After the storm, he thought differently. He was lost.
“We found out how much we rely on landmarks,” he said.
One man’s car was missing until he looked up. It was sitting on top of a tree. Still in good shape, it required a cherry picker to bring it down. The vehicle started right away.
A cow was picked up and deposited in Central Park, where it roamed.
“It wasn’t scared of people. I think it was just numb with fear," Mallory said. "I’m sure it wasn’t giving milk anymore."
The tornado erased the whole town.
The church Mallory attended was also destroyed. Afterward, the bell rested on the ground, unharmed but fallen. Until the new building was constructed, his family attended mass in a gymnasium.
Mallory’s mother kept one of the statues from the devastated church, a life-sized Saint Theresa.
“She had it in one of our spare bedrooms, and everyone who slept there would get scared during the night — waking up and seeing this lady hovering over them.”
The only thing left of his elementary school was the foundation. The other grade school was also destroyed. Businesses collapsed beneath the weight. Mallory compared the scene to the aftermath of a bomb.
Thirteen people died, and the 450 wounded filled the hospital beyond capacity.
Mallory knew one of the people who lost their lives. The man smoked a pipe, wore a floppy hat and supported himself with a walking cane. He was a shoe cobbler, a forgotten art. For Mallory’s family, mending footwear was cheaper than buying new.
“He went out to his porch to see the tornado,” he said. “A glass window shattered and killed him.
“The tornado headed north off the main street on the east side. Through that half-mile path were a lot of houses. They were just totally gone.”
Farmers traveled to town with old milk barrels filled with water. The Red Cross and Salvation Army descended on Charles City. The people used the basement of St. Joseph Lutheran Church as a kitchen. People in need could come down and get a free meal.
“It looked like a homeless shelter,” Mallory said.
The town was filled with the sound of chainsaws.
“Cutting down trees. I don’t think there was an idle hand in that area. Even the people who needed help were helping other people. We were all leaning on each other. It strengthened us.”
Gifts
Christmas was different in 1968.
“Things were mute,” Mallory explained. “During the holidays, we celebrated in our house, but we also celebrated with our neighbors. That year, some of the neighbors weren’t there. We used to have a lot of kids around, but not as much after the tornado.”
The storm destroyed the tennis court where in winter the children had their skating rink. The warming house was gone.
That Christmas, they made a fire pit on the river where they boiled water. Someone had built a scraper to smooth the bumps upon the ice. They went as far as they could trust the thickness. The trees felled by the tornado were just the right height for benches.
While there was death, there was also life.
“The same day the tornado came through, a cousin was born,” Mallory said. “We called her our tornado baby.”
Things change.
An old man from Mallory’s youth remembered coming to Iowa in a covered wagon. A Native American tribe lived across the river, and the man swam over to play with the children. They taught him how to make a birch canoe. The men gathered around a rock where they sharpened their arrowheads. They discussed their plans for the next season of the year — farming and hunting.
“We thought we had it made as kids,” Mallory said. “We had a ballpark right next to us, and we had the river. That was our playground.”
A river rat, he stayed in the water all summer long. He liked comic books, admiring heroes like the Incredible Hulk who, instead of exploiting the powerless, used their superhuman strength to help those weaker than them.
The farm crisis of the 1980s also ruined small businesses, more than any storm.
“Bigger stores and outlets wiped them out,” Mallory said, “like a progress of new ideas of commerce which hurts the older way of doing things.”
When he was young, a woman taught him the meaning of a gift. They called her Grandma. She ran a shop attached to her house, with a wide selection of penny candy. Patient as a saint, she had a frown like a bulldog.
Grandma taught the children how to count change. She purposely cheated them, then showed them how she did it so they would not get suckered.
“She was a teacher when it came to finance,” Mallory said.
The farm crisis led to a death toll greater than any single tornado. Suicide became a pandemic, caused in part by greed and a misunderstanding of commerce, that kindness and giving could be rendered unnecessary by overproduction.
“Some had to sell their farms,” Mallory said. “They couldn’t even afford to pass it on to the next generation — it would be handing down a deficit.
“When it comes to natural disasters, you can deal with that better," Mallory said. "When it comes to humanity changing, how it’s killing other people, that there’s a little harder.”
