Osage resident can't escape thoughts of destruction

Things changed in Charles City on May 15, 1968.

It was a swift transformation. The tornado stripped the town of trees, houses, life. Then it left.

In contrast, in the 1980s the destruction took its time, wandered in, sat at the kitchen table and never left. This was the farm crisis.

Michael Mallory of Osage sits in a coffee shop in Mitchell County with a cup in his hands. Even after 52 years, the first subject that comes to mind is the 1968 Charles City tornado. He speaks of it as though it was a long-lost relative, one that he never really cared for. All other events in his life seem secondary.

Pre-storm, Mallory’s family lived by the Cedar River in Charles City on Hawkins Avenue. He was 12 years old. Though the tornado on that spring day did not hit his house, the waters rose and flooded the first floor.

Mallory watched it approach from his porch, an ominous green aura filling the sky. The birds were all silent. The young boy was looking for his rat terrier Lady Bird. His mother said to forget the dog and hurry down to the basement. They thought they heard thunder, but it was not. It sounded to Mallory like a freight train with no tracks to guide it.