Osage researching playground for handicapped

Tim Young was hired as an assistant tennis coach. That day, the only spring sport playing in the 30 degree weather was the tennis team, according to Schwamman. Participation in tennis has been higher in 2021, which led to the need for another assistant.

North Iowa Area Community College is offering almost 50 classes to Osage students. Some courses are taught in the building by Osage staff with master’s degrees, Schwamman said.

“It’s just been a good partnership with them,” high school principal Tim Hejhal said.

Osage also works with Turning Leaf Counseling in Mason City. The Board voted to approve continuing the relationship.

“We have a counselor in each building, but this is for the next level of counseling,” Schwamman said.

The Board voted to add Food Service Director as an administrative position. Brenda Huebsch is Osage’s food service director.

“We think that position is very important,” Schwamman said. “It’s also a position that’s changed. Now, there’s food service in the summertime through the USDA program. There will be free food for kids at Lincoln and at the high school for breakfast and for lunch.”