Osage researching playground for handicapped

At the April 19 Osage Community School Board meeting, Superintendent Barb Schwamman praised the Osage Education Foundation.
The OEF recently awarded approximately $29,000 to teachers and teacher grants this year, according to Schwamman. Lincoln Elementary received around $8,500 for an outdoor classroom.
“It’s really exciting we’re going to be building on the playgrounds,” Schwamman said. “We can’t say enough to the Osage Education Foundation for awarding that money back to our teachers.”
Lincoln Elementary School Principal Greg Adams said his staff is working with Osage Park and Recreation to potentially add handicap accessible playground equipment. That day, Adams had walked the grounds with architects.
An anonymous donor provided three weeks’ worth of swimming lessons and water safety for third grade students in Osage.
This summer, there will be a Fourth of July fun run, which as its name implies will be focused less on competition than participation. It will start and stop at the football stadium, around the track, and with the fitness trail as part of the course.
“That’s exciting to have alumni back,” said Board member Todd Frein.
The lack of a fall football schedule is preventing the Board from planning events such as Homecoming.
Tim Young was hired as an assistant tennis coach. That day, the only spring sport playing in the 30 degree weather was the tennis team, according to Schwamman. Participation in tennis has been higher in 2021, which led to the need for another assistant.
North Iowa Area Community College is offering almost 50 classes to Osage students. Some courses are taught in the building by Osage staff with master’s degrees, Schwamman said.
“It’s just been a good partnership with them,” high school principal Tim Hejhal said.
Osage also works with Turning Leaf Counseling in Mason City. The Board voted to approve continuing the relationship.
“We have a counselor in each building, but this is for the next level of counseling,” Schwamman said.
The Board voted to add Food Service Director as an administrative position. Brenda Huebsch is Osage’s food service director.
“We think that position is very important,” Schwamman said. “It’s also a position that’s changed. Now, there’s food service in the summertime through the USDA program. There will be free food for kids at Lincoln and at the high school for breakfast and for lunch.”
Osage receives $939,827 from the ESSER Fund, and the school must use a certain percentage for students who are behind academically. Summer school is a good option to use that money, according to Schwamman.
A new position in the Osage Middle School will be a student success teacher. Principal Sarah Leichsenring said it should help them better serve a subset of the population, to teach executive functional skills. Many of these students have emotional or social barriers.
“There is a percentage of kids who need additional support,” Leichsenring said.
According to Leichsenring, Forest City, Charles City, Garner and St. Ansgar all have a student success teacher. She hopes to have a teacher hired by the week of April 27.
This spring, after a year away because of COVID-19, field trips are back. Fifth grade is traveling to New Haven Potholes, sixth grade to the Iowa State Capitol and Living History Farms, and seventh graders will also visit those Des Moines sites, which they missed in 2020, as well as touring the Hall of Pride museum.
Another reward for the students was a keg of root beer from Limestone Brewers. It was a recipe the Osage LEAD students created.
The highlight of the Board meeting was a presentation by Jennifer Ham’s fourth grades students. Ham has been selected for the Harvard Pilot Program. An upcoming Mitchell County Press News story will provide an in-depth look at Ham and her students’ journey.
