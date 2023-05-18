At Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, it is a time for celebration and new beginnings. It is National Nursing Home Week, and there is light at the end of the tunnel after the pandemic – a page will be turned and new stories will be told.

On May 19, Osage Rehab marked the week with a tribute to its families. They grilled out and brought in food trucks for workers and residents.

Jessica Fisher is the new administrator, having taken over the reins in December. She believes in what she is doing. She has more than one family, and home is a relative term, because her new job has increased exponentially the number of families she calls her own.

In turn, each resident has a family back home, and a family within the walls of Osage Rehab. That is Fisher’s ideal.

As a leader, Fisher is also bringing new ideas to the table.

“When I got back, we focused on beefing up our staffing and bringing on those who would be invested in our goals with us,” Fisher said. “We are developing a team that is constantly looking for ways to be better and to be different.”

Another part of the reformation of Osage Rehab is updating and redecorating rooms, as well as creating a skilled rehab-to-home wing along with several other projects for the future.

Fisher believes it is worth it. Osage Rehab should be home, and she plans to make certain it is.

“Osage Rehab has a very home-like charm about it,” Fisher said. “It’s something that draws a lot of people in and makes it a fun place to be, for the residents and the staff. When we have exciting things to share, we share the joy together. When we go through hard times, we rally around each other. It’s a very special place to be.”

Family, home and community are the key words for National Nursing Home Week.

“Most of us are from this community, so being able to serve our own elder population is rewarding for us,” Fisher said. “We love what we do, and being able to share our talents with our own community is very rewarding for all of us.”

COVID-19

To tell Osage Rehab’s full story, as with any nursing home during that time, life during COVID-19 must be recounted. It defined what it means to be a care center. It was unpleasant, and for Fisher, full of difficult memories.

But it is a lesson that must not be forgotten. Fisher was interim administrator for part of the pandemic. Many staff members from that time still work at Osage Rehab.

“That experience changed and bonded us forever,” Fisher said. “It was scary. We didn’t know that much about COVID in 2020 so we didn’t really know what we were dealing with yet. Through it all, though, it really made us a stronger team.”

The memories are vivid. Workers put up plastic barriers to protect uninfected residents from illness. It was a surreal scene.

“I remember looking around and feeling like we were in a war zone,” Fisher said. “I went home late every night, changed in my garage, showered, and then cried to my husband.”

After it all, though, there were reunions.

“On the flip side, we also got to witness the first hug in two years between a mother and her children,” Fisher said. “We all cried. We take for granted going home to our families every night, when our residents couldn’t. Some of them got to meet grandbabies they hadn’t met yet, kissed their spouses, it was wonderful after all that time to see such happiness and get to be a part of it.”

Recently, the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 was no longer a global emergency.

Until then, Fisher had never seen the faces of some of the residents.

“It’s amazing to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Fisher said. “The residents are so happy to see our faces and for some of us, we didn’t know what each other looked like below the mask either.”

Joy

Regardless of the time and place, loss is unavoidable in a care center.

“It’s like your own grandparents passing away,” Fisher said. “You get to know them really well. You have conversations and they make you laugh. You get to hear all their amazing stories and then they move on.

“We offer resources for staff who have a hard time dealing with their grief, but it seems the hardest at first. For some, the longer you are in long-term care, the more you see what you’re doing is walking with them on the last part of their journey home.”

Fisher is happy to focus on something else than a worldwide pandemic. She can celebrate National Nursing Home Week without hesitation. It is back to the basics, with the residents like family, with no masks.

Still, difficult times are part of the business of a nursing home, though there is an unfettered joy, even then.

“They really are like family. We get to know each other so well the more time we spend together,” Fisher said. “I remember one resident with severe dementia was on hospice and her children came to visit. At this point she hadn’t recognized her children in quite a while. This visit she had asked for her son and he reached out and took her hand and said, ‘Mom, I’m right here.’

“She looked up and was surprised and said, “Oh! You’re all grown up!” There was not a dry eye in the room. Those are the moments I feel like I’m in the right place.”