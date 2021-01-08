Osage ready to grow a greenhouse jungle

“There is some peace in finishing it,” Fox said. “What’s really special is we’ve had students work on it, so it’s not just like we hired a company to come in and build it. We got to have that hands-on experience. And it’s built by us, for us.”

Almost every workday, according to Meyer, there has been a student assisting with construction.

“I couldn’t have done this alone,” Meyer said. “Mr. Jennings and the industrial arts department played a vital role in building it. It’s been amazing to see so many different kids contributing in some way and not even realizing that they learned a set of skills.

“Sonberg’s probably not going to build a greenhouse again, but he’s going to know a lot more about those building tools, how polycarbonate works and things like that.”

The greenhouse will be used in two main ways.

“The first one is FFA related,” Meyer said. “Having an FFA plant sale potentially, doing some contest practices out there, flower identification. But we will have one committee within our FFA chapter that’s focused on keeping track of the budget, the events, and making sure the greenhouse is continually up-to-date.