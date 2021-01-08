Osage ready to grow a greenhouse jungle

Outside the Osage Community High School building, patches of melted snow remain from the last winter storm.
But soon a jungle will grow – or at least a few poinsettias – inside the new greenhouse.
“It had been a thought and a desire for 10 years,” agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor Malayne Meyer said. “We’ll see it every day. It’s a big greenhouse. I’m excited just like the students.”
A couple of those students are junior Mary-Ann Fox and sophomore Ashton Sonberg.
Work began in the summer. Fox and Sonberg pitched in, assisting in the construction. Once the school year got started, the basic frame was complete.
Help came from Brent Jennings and the students in his industrial tech classes.
“There’s been a good number of students who have touched the project in some way,” Meyer said. “When it gets up and running, it’s going to be cross-curricular.
Meyer estimates there are five areas of work left on the greenhouse. Electricity and heaters are being installed, courtesy of Jim Roll Electric. Water is already running through its pipes.
“The spearhead came from the school in general,” Meyer said. “Most ag programs in the state are run by an advisory committee who oversees it and provides guidance. They helped line everything up.”
The school board approved the project in the fall of 2019.
“Rick Sletten and the advisory committee are wonderful,” Meyer said. “Not just for the greenhouse project alone, just every project we want to tackle and every event we have coming up."
Other members of the committee include Mary Klaes, Rachel Amundson, Dean Sponheim and Lisa Peterson.
“Sletten has helped line up the electrical, the gas, building permits and things like that," Meyer said. "That advisory committee was here those initial days to help set up the base and the structure. They’ve been here the whole time helping the kids to follow the very difficult directions.”
They also pitched bids for the building material.
The committee, Meyer and some of her students traveled to towns around Iowa with greenhouses, to see what they liked and did not like.
“We just want to get it perfect,” Meyer said. “So, we’re thinking about the best way to do it, still.”
The goal is to get the greenhouse operational by the end of January, and to start planting vegetation in February.
“It’s going to be here for a while,” Sonberg said. “I can tell my kids when I drive by, ‘I helped build that.’”
“There is some peace in finishing it,” Fox said. “What’s really special is we’ve had students work on it, so it’s not just like we hired a company to come in and build it. We got to have that hands-on experience. And it’s built by us, for us.”
Almost every workday, according to Meyer, there has been a student assisting with construction.
“I couldn’t have done this alone,” Meyer said. “Mr. Jennings and the industrial arts department played a vital role in building it. It’s been amazing to see so many different kids contributing in some way and not even realizing that they learned a set of skills.
“Sonberg’s probably not going to build a greenhouse again, but he’s going to know a lot more about those building tools, how polycarbonate works and things like that.”
The greenhouse will be used in two main ways.
“The first one is FFA related,” Meyer said. “Having an FFA plant sale potentially, doing some contest practices out there, flower identification. But we will have one committee within our FFA chapter that’s focused on keeping track of the budget, the events, and making sure the greenhouse is continually up-to-date.
“I’ve talked to a couple different science teachers on what they want. We might be working with the family and consumer sciences department to help grow some food or different things they can use, as well.”
There will also be horticulture classes to visit every day and tend to the plants.
The kinds of vegetation in the greenhouse will mostly be left up to students, and will vary from year to year. There could be poinsettias and Christmas cactuses in the winter, chrysanthemums in fall, and typical annuals for spring plant sales.
“I’m excited to see FFA students’ projects based out of there,” Meyer said. “It’ll open a whole lot of opportunities for years to come.”
The physical layout is yet to be determined.
“Year after year we’ll get bigger,” Meyer said. “We’re working on the layout of the greenhouse.
“We’ll test different things out, and again, that’s where we’ll partner up the sciences and do some experiments.”
Next year, Sonberg plans to take horticulture, and he looks forward to working in the greenhouse for that class.
“The past two years, we’ve had a greenhouse committee for FFA, but up until now it was just the planning of it,” Fox said. “Now that committee can and will be used for what is actually going on inside.”
Locally grown is in.
“I like the idea,” Fox said, “if we were to grow any food in there, that we could have it at lunch. Just to have that fresh food option, and having that ability year round.”
Businesses around Osage have reached out, saying they are interested in having the school growing plants for restaurants in town.
“We talked about it two years ago,” Sonberg said. “Now it’s here.”
“It’s like joy,” Fox said. “I can just look at it and say, ‘We finally have that.’”
