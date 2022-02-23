 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage Public Library offering storytime

The Osage Public Library in Osage will begin offering the online Snoozer’s Storytime Adventures program beginning Wednesday, March 2.

Library children section

The children's section at the Osage Public Library.

According to the press release, this is a 12- to 15-minute video program children can watch from the comfort of their homes or teachers can use in their classrooms. Children can listen to stories, sing songs and make a craft. New episodes will be posted on Wednesday mornings. Craft handouts will be available at the library starting the Monday before the episode is posted.

To watch Snoozer’s Storytime Adventures, visit the Osage Public Library (Iowa) Facebook page, YouTube Channel or the website at https://www.osage.lib.ia.us/

The library will continue to offer in-person storytime on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact the Osage Public Library, located at 406 Main Street in Osage, at 641-732-3323.

