As of May 3, the Osage Public Library is open. Appointments are no longer necessary.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Drive-up curbside services are still available.

Call (641) 732-3323 so the library can get materials ready to pick up at the window.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

