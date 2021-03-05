Osage provides funds for children's theatre

At the Osage City Council meeting on March 1, funding for the Cedar Summerstock Theatre was considered and approved.

The city council approved providing $5,000 from the hotel/motel tax to this year’s Cedar Summerstock Theatre.

“They’re going to have a workshop for children,” Mayor Steve Cooper said. “It would be for the use of the CRC [Cedar River Complex] auditorium.

“It is my understanding one of the performances will be at the fairgrounds, and one performance will at one of the parks up around Saint Ansgar.”

Because of COVID-19, there will not be as many indoor activities.

Cooper said that in the past Osage has given the theater $10,000 when there were four weekend presentations. This year, the theater will use the auditorium for two weeks, including for the children’s workshop.

“Since they’re only doing one locally in our auditorium, and then the workshop for the children… probably it’d be appropriate if we gave them $5,000,” Cooper said. “We looked at hotel/motel tax – there are funds available that can be used for that.”

“We did give some to the school for their Mary Poppins performance,” city clerk Cathy Penney said. Those funds came from the Parks and Recreation Trust in the total of $1,000 for fall 2020.

