Osage prepares to return to learn

On July 19, the Osage School Board met in preparation for the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Barb Schwamman said that by August the district needs to update its Return to Learn plan and submit it to the board. It had been one year to the day of the board meeting since she sent out the first memo, when Osage decided to go to four days a week because of COVID-19.

“It’s a fine line, because part of me just wants to take everything out,” Schwamman said. “But are we at that point? Because I know at the county [level] our numbers are soaring and things are going back up again.

“But it’s looking at where the politics play into what the governor is going to allow or not allow schools. We know we’ll have to be in session. We know that we probably can’t force masks. In essence it’s business as usual that we’re going back to, which is good. But it’s also hard from the planning standpoint and the realistic standpoint.”

Many in education leadership are nervous, according to Schwamman.