 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Osage prepares for Halloween

  • 0
IMG_9507.JPG

Halloween in Osage brought out all the princesses and ghouls for a night of trick-or-treating.

 CHRYSTAL BERCHE THE PRESS-NEWS

This year, Main Street Trick or Treat will be held for two nights in Osage.

The event will last from 3:30-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. On Halloween, trick or treating runs from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Hamlin Garland Halloween 2
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chelsea Ritter dribbles into Osage

Chelsea Ritter dribbles into Osage

For fifth grade teacher Chelsea Ritter, save for one classroom, she could not be any farther from Osage Community High School’s front door. It…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News