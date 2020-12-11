Osage postpones basketball games due to COVID-19 contact tracing

The Osage athletic department announced on Friday that the school's basketball games scheduled for Saturday against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura have been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

The Green Devils were scheduled to play four games at GHV, with the boys and girls JV and varsity squads set to play the Cardinals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Osage Athletic Director Mike Henson said that the schools are currently looking reschedule the games, at a date to be determined.

"We both need to review our schedules to find common dates to choose from," Henson said.

The Osage boys team is off to a hot start this season, with a 3-0 record in conference play. The girls team is currently 2-1 on the season.

The basketball teams most recently played on Tuesday, against St. Ansgar. With Saturday's postponements, the Green Devils' next games are scheduled for this coming Tuesday, at North Butler.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.