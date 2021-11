Osage Police Department urges safe driving

During Thanksgiving weekend, millions of Americans will hit the roads, eager to spend time with family and friends.

It is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and unfortunately, that may mean more crashes.

According to the Osage Police Department, it important to remember the ABC’s of safe driving.

Always means every time. Every driver should, without fail, buckle up, driver sober and follow all the rules of the road every trip, every time. Using a safety belt and driving sober are two simple tasks drivers can do to save time, lives and money.

Be means to take place. Safe driving should take place as the first and only priority when behind the wheel. Driving is a full time job which requires every driver’s complete attention. Driving distracted can lead to deadly consequences.

Careful means watchful. Drivers should consistently be watchful of unsafe drivers and their surroundings. Being a defensive driver will allow you reaction time to avoid crashes, dangerous situations and can save money and more importantly, the driver’s life.

According to the press release, facts to always be careful include:

• When wearing a seat belt as a front-seat occupant of a passenger car, the risk of fatal injury goes down by 45 percent. Seat belts save lives.

• Distracted driving is one of the fastest growing safety issues on the roads today. In 2020 in Iowa, there were 945 crashes and four deaths due to drivers distracted by the use of the phone or other electronic device. Be attentive and put the phone down.

• In 2020 in Iowa, there were 669 crashes and 30 deaths in which exceeding the speed limit was the cause. Speed is something all drivers can all control. Obey the speed limit to save lives.

• Driving impaired is costly and can be deadly. There were 51 deaths and 1,383 crashes in Iowa in 2020 due to alcohol impaired driving. Rideshare, taking the keys or even better, planning ahead can prevent impaired driving and still allow everyone to have a good time.

According to the press release, in Iowa between Nov. 15, 2020, and Nov. 28, 2020, 13 people lost their lives on Iowa’s roadways and during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, three people were killed on Iowa’s roadways. Even one life lost is too many. During this campaign which will take place from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28, law enforcement across Iowa, including the Osage Police Department, will be enforcing the traffic laws and reminding drivers that safe driving is as simple as ABC, always be careful.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0