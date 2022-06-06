Osage Police Department requests business contact forms

The Osage Police Department is requesting that businesses in Osage update their business contact forms. The department and Mitchell County’s dispatch use these forms in case of open doors, alarms and other emergencies.

The form can be found at the bottom of the Osage Police Department’s webpage, https://osagepd.org/. When complete, businesses can email skrukow@osagepd.org, fax (641) 732-4483, or drop the form off at the department at 432 Main St. in Osage. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.