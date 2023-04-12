When Tiny Sandford began acting, the movies were silent. Tracy Tolzmann hopes to give Tiny a voice.

Tiny was born in Osage in 1894. Tolzmann is a member of the Block-Heads, a Minnesota group of Laurel and Hardy aficionados, and he hopes one day to honor Osage's native son with a ceremony and a movie showing.

Some of Tiny’s 150 credits include “The Little Rascals” and four Charlie Chaplain films. He also worked with the Three Stooges, Buster Keaton and Ginger Rogers.

“I really would like to do a ‘Salute to Tiny Sandford’ presentation in Osage sometime in the not-too-distant future,” Tolzmann said.

Another of Tolzmann’s goals is to find a resting place for Tiny. After Tiny died of cancer, his remains were never claimed or scattered. His ashes are currently in the crematory’s unmarked vaults, and a man named Bob Satterfield is working to ensure Tiny’s cremains are placed in their own private niche with a marker in the chapel. Satterfield has a GoFundMe page for donations.

“After being involved with markers and headstones for 14 actors over the years, this is my most ambitious and costly undertaking yet,” Satterfield said. “I’ve had my eye on this project for decades and I now have a chance of making this a reality.”

Tiny

Tiny was an imposing figure. At 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 300 pounds, the burly character actor entered the movie industry in 1910 with Mack Sennett Studios. There is currently no information about how Tiny moved from Osage to Hollywood. His early life is a mystery, but his career is well documented, at least on film.

“He was a big guy, but he had small roles,” Tolzmann said. “I’m a big guy myself, and I naturally gravitate toward larger characters.”

As a teenager, Tiny joined a prominent stage group.

“Movies were in their infancy then,” Tolzmann said, as the first feature film debuted in 1906. By the time Tiny was 22 years old, he was working with Charlie Chaplin in small roles in Chaplin’s shorts. Before it became MGM, Tiny appeared in Metro Pictures films, as well as in Universal Studios movies.

He broke into film in 1919 as Goliath in the Metro feature “After His Own Heart.”

In 1925, he had settled into Hal Roach Studios, the medium for “Our Gang,” also known as “The Little Rascals," when Tiny appeared in one of their shorts. In 1926, he starred in his first Laurel and Hardy film.

“If they needed a cop or a tough warehouse worker or some sort of a thug that was a burly guy, they used Tiny,” Tolzmann said. “He’s memorable when you see him. You don’t miss him.”

Tolzmann first became interested in Tiny because Tiny played major supporting roles in Laurel and Hardy films. Of the 106 movies Laurel and Hardy made, Tiny was in 24.

Because of his size, Tiny was often cast as an authority figure.

“I always thought he was a great character,” Tolzmann said of Tiny. “There is something about Laurel and Hardy movies in general that are endearing. A lot of these films are 90 years old, and yet they still stand up to modern audiences.”

Block-Heads

Tolzmann’s group, the Block-Heads, does an annual program in the Twin Cities, and inevitably Tiny is part of the production. It is 35 mm in the oldest theater in town. Of five films they are showing this year, Tiny stars in two of them.

The 250-member Block-Heads just celebrated their 50th anniversary. Tolzmann started with them when he was 17 years old. He has been Grand Sheik since 1979, therefore he is an expert on Tiny.

“I’ve been running this fine mess for quite a few years,” Tolzmann said. “We have a lot of fun enjoying these films.”

According to Tolzmann, there is not much information out there on Tiny. Tolzmann has to fill in the gaps.

“He doesn’t have a big bio on Wikipedia,” Tolzmann said, adding that he has no idea whether Tiny has any relatives left in Iowa.

In the 1980s, a Laurel and Hardy book came out with spotlight features on supporting characters. Tolzmann saw that Tiny was born not too far away in Osage, and that was when Tolzmann became interested in his career.

According to Tolzmann, many silent movies have been lost because the film used a nitrate base. Some of Tiny’s work is gone forever. Fortunately only one of the Laurel and Hardy films is missing.

Dentist

One of Tiny’s distinguishing characteristics was his poor dental hygiene. Tiny was afraid of dentists and doctors. Because of this, he had a speech impediment that prevented him from starring in more prominent speaking roles.

In the movie “Way out West,” Tiny was supposed to play the sheriff, but it did not work out, and another actor was cast in his place.

“He couldn’t really do dialogue because he was kind of unintelligible because of his missing teeth,” Tolzmann said. “In a lot of Laurel and Hardy movies he doesn’t make a sound. He’s just a mute character, but he’s a prominent character.”

One of Tolzmann’s favorite Laurel and Hardy films is “Busy Bodies.” The title pair work in a saw mill where Tiny is supervisor, and at the end of the movie, their Model T Ford is cut in half by a giant band saw.

In one scene, Tiny points to a No Smoking sign and orders a worker to put out a cigar, before using his girth to pick him up by his neck and the seat of his pants.

Later, he gets drenched in shellac in another scene of physical comedy.

“Tiny was never too nasty, but he was nasty enough for a comedy, anyway,” Tolzmann said.

In the 1936 Charlie Chaplain movie “Modern Times,” Tiny is working on an assembly line. He is befuddled by Chaplain’s character, who aims an oil can at Tiny, spraying everyone in the face, before Chaplain is escorted away in a padded wagon after this nervous breakdown.

Osage

Born in Osage, fans of Tiny hope to secure his final resting place in Los Angeles.

Tolzmann has contributed to the fund for the inurnment of Tiny, which his friend Satterfield is undertaking.

According to Satterfield, the Chapel of the Pines Crematory in Los Angeles was established in 1903 and has serviced many Hollywood notables over the years. The ashes of the famous and not-so-famous were placed in vaults and were never claimed, scattered or moved to a private niche.

“We now have a chance to make this happen for a favorite of Laurel and Hardy and Charlie Chaplin fans,” Satterfield said. “Stanley ‘Tiny’ Sandford’s ashes will be removed from the vault and placed in the chapel area with his very own private niche and marker. This is long overdue and I am proud to spearhead this project.

“I am certain fans of Tiny and classic movies in general will step up and provide the final curtain for this much-beloved performer after many decades of being in a vault and unmarked.”

Tiny went out with a bang, appearing in Charlie Chaplin’s iconic, satirical “The Great Dictator.” It was 1940, and it was Chaplin’s first film with dialogue, a warning about Hitler and a call for all men to stand up against Fascism.

Tiny did not retire as a movie star, however, working in the construction business once his screen career was finished. He died at the Motion Picture Country Home.

This would not be Tolzmann’s first time honoring an Iowa man who was a part of the Laurel and Hardy movies. Film score composer Leroy Shield was raised in Belle Plaine. Tolzmann spoke at a salute to Shield, and he would like to see something similar happen for Tiny in Osage.

“If I could find a place in Osage that would be willing to accommodate a crowd, I think it’d be really fun to stage something on his behalf,” Tolzmann said. “I’m ready to do whatever it takes.”