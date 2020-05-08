Osage named 2019 Tree City
0 comments

Osage named 2019 Tree City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Osage has been named a 2019 Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Osage achieved the recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant and nurture trees.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Local Osage woman announces campaign for Iowa Senate
News

Local Osage woman announces campaign for Iowa Senate

Deb Scharper announced she is running for the Iowa Senate seat in District 26 on April 14. She is running as a Democrat, and will be up against Republican Senator Waylon Brown. She will be on the General Election Ballot in November.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News