Osage named 2019 Tree City

Osage has been named a 2019 Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Osage achieved the recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant and nurture trees.
