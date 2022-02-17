Osage music department to hold mid-winter concert

The Osage Instrumental Music Department will present its mid-winter concert on Friday, Feb. 25 in the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center located in the Cedar River Complex in Osage.

Osage Community School District students in grades five through 12 will be performing. The high school band will be performing the final movement of Johann De Meij’s symphony Lord of the Rings. Special guest narrator will be Bob Fisher, news director at KIRB radio.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for high school students. No passes will be accepted. Doors will open 20 minutes before the concert time.

