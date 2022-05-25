Osage middle schoolers pay it forward

Middle school, as implied by its name, is for students who are not quite children anymore but who are not adults either. Many have minimal social skills only experience can teach. It is a pivot age.

“Sometimes kids get a bad rap,” said Tara Henry, student success teacher at Osage Community Middle School. “We want to make sure the community sees the positive.”

There are around 20 students in Henry’s homeroom seventh grade class. When Henry was brainstorming ideas for a passion project, she learned the students were already doing similar assignments in English and reading. From there, Henry spun a random acts of kindness project.

“They literally rolled with it,” Henry said, noting that her role was minimal. “It was really cool to see them take ownership. They stepped up and made their decisions. They always came in and asked, ‘Are we doing something else for the project?’”

Her students decided they wanted to honor those who put themselves in harm’s way and who keep the community safe. They chose the Osage Police Department, the Osage Volunteer Fire Department, Mitchell County Veterans Affairs, Mitchell County Regional Health Center and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, where one of the student’s parents work.

Many students did not know about Veterans Affairs, let alone there was an office in the courthouse for veterans.

From there, the students applied for and received a $250 grant for the care package items, which they had to divide by five. They also wrote cards and letters and learned to make friendship bracelets. They decorated the boxes.

The students sent Henry to Wal-Mart to buy what they needed for the project. She spent $250.01. She could afford that one cent.

It did not stop with Henry’s class. The seventh graders’ friends began filtering in as well, drawn to the idea of paying it forward. Twenty students became 35 students.

It was more than a project for them.

Henry asked them if their homeroom teachers knew where they were at. “They started all coming in,” she said. “It morphed as we went along. I didn’t realize how many kids would want to be part of this project.”

Henry emailed other seventh grade instructors to ask if their students could miss class and join in, and the teachers worked to bring their classes together.

Henry’s ambition is to expand the project building-wide.

For Henry, the best part about it all was watching her students deliver the care packages. The first delivery was to the hospital in Mason City on an early-out day. Then it was back to Osage for the four others.

They met with VA Director Larry Klemesrud. Veterans who come to his office will receive the benefits of the students’ kindness, able to pick items from the box full of food and many other goods, along with cards of appreciation for the veterans’ service.

“The community does so much for the kids and for the school,” Henry said. “I don’t think kids and families realize the partnerships that take place. So being able to give back was great.”

Lt. Jeremiah Johnson received one of the boxes on behalf of the police department. Osage Fire Chief Kurt Angell accepted a box on behalf of the fire department. There was a delegation of around 10 accepting a box at the hospital in Osage.

A bus full of students went to both the VA and the hospital. Whoever was responsible for a certain box also delivered that box.

While this was Osage’s first year, Henry had organized similar projects in previous teaching roles in other school districts. However, in preceding years COVID-19 limited random acts of kindness.

“It was neat to actually go and deliver the boxes and see people’s gratitude,” Henry said. “The kids appreciated that.”

Part of the inspiration for the project came from above, as administration working with staff decided to focus this schoolyear on executive functioning and social and emotional learning. Henry said teaching these skills is not quite an Iowa mandate, but schools see the need.

Henry believes Iowa is leading the way in those standards of self-reflection and self-regulation – students are accustomed to relying on their instructors, but a good teacher will show them how not to rely on their teacher.

It is about relationships and making good decisions. The students are guided to independence. In the case of the care packages, the students’ decision was to act.

“Part of gratitude and giving back to others, we don’t naturally have as middle schoolers,” Henry said. “We demonstrate, reflect and recognize how that feels – what did you think and feel as you were giving those boxes?

“It’s really important for them to see that. This is the community that cares for us. How can we care for them?”

