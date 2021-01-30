Osage man killed in two-vehicle accident

On Friday afternoon, an Osage man was killed when a semi struck his pickup.

According to an Iowa State Patrol report, at 1:32 p.m., the two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street.

The report stated that Steven H. Kapping, 66, of Osage, driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling westbound on 320th Street when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 218 and was struck by a southbound 1988 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Darin M. Tusler of Osage.

Kapping was transported from the scene to Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage by the Mitchell County EMS. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Assisting at the scene were the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Osage Fire Department, Floyd County Fire Department, Mitchell County EMS, Mitchell County EMA, and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

