Osage Library to hold summer programs

The Osage Public Library will be offering the several Summer Library Programs (SLP), Read beyond the Beaten Path.

According to a press release, the theme for this summer is camping and is sure to be full of fun activities. Applicants should sign up before Friday, May 27, for a special library folder and treats while supplies last.

The first SLP is geared for youth who have completed kindergarten through second grade. It will take place from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays, June 7, 14, 21 and 28.

The second SLP is geared for youth who have completed third grade through sixth grade. It will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 8, 15, 22 and 29.

SLP Independent Reading is geared for youth who cannot attend the program classes.

SLP Movie Time is geared for youth who have completed third grade through sixth grade. It will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 8, 15, 22 and 29. Participants should bring a sack lunch.

For the registration form stop by the library at 406 Main Street in Osage or visit the website at https://www.osage.lib.ia.us/.

Also this summer the library will continue to have its Storytime. Signup is not required. Storytime is geared for youth ages three years old to five years old, accompanied by an adult or caregiver from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays in June.

All programs are free.

