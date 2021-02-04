Osage library deals with new reality

“Libraries are almost totally tax supported,” said Sydney Heimer, director of Osage Public Library. “It’s been a challenging year.”

A lack of foot traffic prevents browsing of books that would lead to more checkouts. However, even though many do not want to come to the library for the sake of safety, there are still enough people that want books to justify libraries remaining open, if only in a limited capacity.

Supervisor Steven Smolik says he receives nothing but positive comments for the services that local libraries perform, such as children’s programming, which the epidemic has also limited. No one is certain when the Osage Public Library will go from drive through back to in-person. Contingency plans must be made.

Reading buddy programs normally going to schools have decreased as well. Volunteers always help, as with every library program.

“That’s our future,” Smolik said of the children.

Osage keeps track of COVID-19 positivity rates, in part to ensure the safety of its employees.