Osage library deals with new reality

Like most local businesses before COVID-19, libraries were already taking a hit from societal changes.
“Encyclopedias are gone,” supervisor Todd Frein told a group of Mitchell County librarians. “Everything is done on their phones and their computers.”
Yet there are still the old fashioned, which includes those from the younger generation, who want to touch an actual book rather than read it on a screen. For better or worse, libraries are helped by the inability of some to afford the internet, and some of the elderly who do not have the expertise or access.
Even so, libraries’ survival depends on benefactors and government funding.
Each year, the Mitchell County Library Association requests funds from the Board of Supervisors, while each library also goes to its city council. In addition, they receive a small amount from incorporated towns without libraries. The State of Iowa provides minimal funds based on what programs the library offers.
Other sources include fees, grants and donations.
When bills and payroll come, some Mitchell County library bank accounts are sometimes below $1,000.
This year, library expenditures have included personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Libraries are almost totally tax supported,” said Sydney Heimer, director of Osage Public Library. “It’s been a challenging year.”
A lack of foot traffic prevents browsing of books that would lead to more checkouts. However, even though many do not want to come to the library for the sake of safety, there are still enough people that want books to justify libraries remaining open, if only in a limited capacity.
Supervisor Steven Smolik says he receives nothing but positive comments for the services that local libraries perform, such as children’s programming, which the epidemic has also limited. No one is certain when the Osage Public Library will go from drive through back to in-person. Contingency plans must be made.
Reading buddy programs normally going to schools have decreased as well. Volunteers always help, as with every library program.
“That’s our future,” Smolik said of the children.
Osage keeps track of COVID-19 positivity rates, in part to ensure the safety of its employees.
Though the physical contact must be limited, the library hauls crates of books to assisted living facilities. The residents are more isolated than ever, and without as much human contact they need distractions and entertainment. As most of the facilities' directors would indicate, isolation has been one of the worst psychological side effects of the epidemic.
“I’ve had assisted livings call me and say, ‘you’re coming right?’” Heimer said. “Because the residents are really asking for them.”
Libraries are playing a balancing act between the past and the present – while planning for the future.
“Osage has an ongoing plan with our technology,” Heimer said. “We’re always trying to upgrade. The need is out there. But I’m afraid [internet access] its going to get worse with unemployment.
“The library is so much more. It’s a book, it’s a program, it’s a computer, it’s newspapers. We do outreach services to daycares, assisted living facilities and nursing homes. We’re not just a physical building anymore. We’re an institution that’s out in the public.”
For now, that outreach will continue to be limited and separated by window.
