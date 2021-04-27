Osage LEAD to host Project Showcase

Osage Community School District is inviting the public to the LEAD Project Showcase.

According to its Facebook page, Osage LEAD is a project based learning opportunity allowing students to receive credit in areas such as business, speech, entrepreneurship, universal constructs and STEM. Students are able to work with businesses and community members to meet needs identified.

The event will be held at Osage’s old middle school gym at 820 Sawyer Drive on Wednesday, May 5 from 9-11 a.m. Attendees should use the middle school entrance by the Cedar River Complex.

The event is free to the public. Call Katie Walk to RSVP at 641-257-8961. For more information, visit the Osage LEAD or LEAD Project Showcase Facebook pages.

