Osage Knights of Columbus to serve fish dinners

The Osage Knights of Columbus #4308 will be serving drive-up fish dinners each Friday evening during Lent.

According to a press release from Tom Youngblut, the meal will include baked or fried fish with tartar sauce, baked or mashed potatoes, baked beans, salads, and garlic or plain French bread. It will be available for $12, $6 for children.

Serving will be between 5-7 p.m. at the Columbus Club, 1403 State Street, starting Feb. 12 and continuing through Good Friday.

Drive-through pick-up will be offered on the east side of the building. Please enter through State Street. Call ahead any day during the week to schedule a pick-up time at 641-732-4492. After 3:30 p.m. on Friday, call 641-732-5453.

“We hope to safely see you during the Lenten season,” Youngblut said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0