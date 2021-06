The Osage Chamber of Commerce is presenting the Summer Shop Hop.

The public is invited for an afternoon of summer drinks and shopping at Osage’s unique businesses. The Summer Shop Hop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

According to the press release, it will be the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beautiful summer weather and exclusive shopping deals for ticket holders.

For more information, call 641-732-3163.

