Osage honors Valent's DiPel insecticide

On March 3, Osage Mayor Steve Cooper presented a plaque to Valent BioSciences at its facility on the southeast edge of town in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of DiPel biological insecticide.

Paul J. Kelley, Valent vice president, global supply chain and manufacturing, accepted the honor.

According to a release, the Valent plant has been a fixture in Osage for several years, and has brought hundreds of jobs into the area.

First registered in the United States by the EPA in 1971, DiPel, a Valent product, contains a naturally occurring microorganism. Because DiPel is made from this Btk strain ABTS 351, Valent celebrated the 50th anniversary on March 5 and will recognize the date hereafter as DiPel Day.

The company emphasizes its status as a pioneer in sustainable global agriculture, according to the release.

Only a few crop protection products have stood the test of time as increasing regulations, resistant pests, and grower preferences have changed over the years, Valent said in a press release.

DiPel is also touted as not harmful to humans, wildlife, or the environment, and non-toxic to pollinators and other beneficial insects.