Osage historical society seeking antique maps

Antique maps, especially those with early depictions of Mitchell County, are being sought for an exhibit to open this spring at the Mitchell County Historical Society Museum located in the Cedar River Complex in Osage.

“Are We There Yet? Let’s Check the Maps” will also feature early Iowa maps. Maps for the exhibit are already being gathered and there are hopes that more will be donated for display, according to society member Denis Boerjan.

Maps do not have to be framed and will be protected from handling, Boerjan said, adding that early maps are interesting for a number of reasons. People are often fascinated by early town names, or by towns that no longer exist. In some cases, rivers had different names, according to the press release.

The display, planned for an opening in mid-April, will be housed at the museum throughout the summer months.

Organizers already have a number of maps on hand. One dates back to 1839. An 1846 map shows only the southeastern counties – everything to the north is simply a mass of land and still undivided from its northern neighbor, Minnesota.

“We’re working off of the uptick in tourism and travel following COVID,” Boerjan added. “People always seem to enjoy looking at old maps.”

Those who wish to have their map included in the exhibit should take a photograph of the map and email the photo to Boerjan or the museum: Denis Boerjan, email dboerjan@me.com, phone number 507-273-7236.

Mitchell County Historical Society Museum, P.O. Box 51, Osage, IA 50461, email mchsosage@gmail.com, phone number 641-832-2574.

