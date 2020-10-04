Osage High School students face challenges in 'Mary Poppins' production

Garrelts acknowledges the challenges putting on the fall play in the age of COVID-19 has presented, but she knows if the protocols aren't followed – including during the three shows – the students won't be safe, and that could shut down the show.

She also knows that come show time, there won't be as many people allowed in the auditorium, and that is something she and the cast have to wrap their heads around.

"This has been my biggest challenge because of all of the safety precautions," Garrelts said. "It affects everybody in the cast. We thought we had encountered everything until now."

To offset the smaller house, Garrelts said the shows will be live-streamed to allow those who can't get a ticket a way to enjoy the show.

As the rehearsals go on, Garrelts and Hoeppner take on the role of traffic cops, making sure only certain students are on the stage at one time, while others wait for their time.

"We only have certain people that need to rehearse come," she said. "On Mondays, only certain people come, while others come on other days. This is good because it would be easier to contact trace if we needed to do that.