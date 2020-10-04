Osage High School students face challenges in 'Mary Poppins' production

Lisa Garrelts has a dilemma.
The Osage High School English teacher has to walk a fine line between keeping the actors in the school's fall musical far enough a part to meet social distancing protocols, but close enough for them to hear the lines, all while wearing masks.
Welcome to the age of COVID-19 and high school theater.
It could be worse, said Garrelts, who is directing "Mary Poppins," her seventh show since becoming the OHS drama director. She said she could be telling people in the community that the show won't go on.
"Keeping everybody safe but still working on our craft has been a challenge," said Garrelts, who along with Laurie Hoeppner, is overseeing the production of the show and the 100 or so actors/singers, ensemble and crew members, who must wear masks during rehearsals and during the shows. "We've been able to work through that because we have to. Our timing has to be impeccable."
Garrelts said the normal process of holding in-person auditions on the high school stage had to be thrown out the window because of the pandemic and the need for social distancing. Instead, auditions were held virtually.
Having to follow all of the public safety protocols, Garrelts said the decision to do virtual auditions was a no-brainer. She said the auditions for the show scheduled for Nov. 13-15 went well.
"We had 40 kids audition, and everybody has a part in the production," she said. "It's all inclusive. We have a principal cast, many support roles, an ensemble for those who don't want to be in the limelight. And then there are those who prefer to work behind the scenes. In all, there are more than 100 students involved."
Senior Emily Maliszewski, who will be playing Mary Poppins, said the cast has been rehearsing since the second day of school.
Maliszewski said in her audition video, she had to read parts from the script and sing a song of her choice. She chose "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors.
"I thought the virtual auditions went well," said Maliszewski, who has been in two school plays ("Grease" and "Beauty and the Beast"), and "Annie" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" through Cedar Summerstock Theater. "I was very excited to get the part of Mary Poppins."
As for the rehearsals, Maliszewski said it is a little tricky to get around on stage with social distancing, so they have been done in smaller groups.
"While I feel safe, the sound is a little muffled with the masks," she said. "It's different, but not in an extremely bad way. At this point, it's just a lot of working to get used to it."
Garrelts acknowledges the challenges putting on the fall play in the age of COVID-19 has presented, but she knows if the protocols aren't followed – including during the three shows – the students won't be safe, and that could shut down the show.
She also knows that come show time, there won't be as many people allowed in the auditorium, and that is something she and the cast have to wrap their heads around.
"This has been my biggest challenge because of all of the safety precautions," Garrelts said. "It affects everybody in the cast. We thought we had encountered everything until now."
To offset the smaller house, Garrelts said the shows will be live-streamed to allow those who can't get a ticket a way to enjoy the show.
As the rehearsals go on, Garrelts and Hoeppner take on the role of traffic cops, making sure only certain students are on the stage at one time, while others wait for their time.
"We only have certain people that need to rehearse come," she said. "On Mondays, only certain people come, while others come on other days. This is good because it would be easier to contact trace if we needed to do that.
"Even with all of the challenges and precautions, everybody is excited to get back on stage. There hasn't been any theater since March or April, so we have been bereft. They all realize what a challenge this will be, but they are up to pulling it off."
"Mary Poppins" is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 (Friday), Nov. 14 (Saturday), and a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 15 (Sunday) at the Osage High School auditorium.
