Osage High School holds awards night

While Osage High School awards night celebrated the individual, the Class of 2021 survived a pandemic to reach graduation together.
The class flower is the white rose, and the class motto is, “Some have a story, we made history.”
The following is a list of winners from awards night in Osage.
-Mitchell County Memorial Foundation Scholarship – Andrew Thyer – $1,000
-Osage Education Foundation Scholarship – Summer Collins – $500
-CUSB Scholarship – Ainsley Dodd – $500
-Irma Almquist Memorial Volleyball Scholarship – Danielle Johnson and Ainsley Dodd – $1,000
-American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship Unit 278/Osage – Alexis Jones and Gwen Voaklander – $300
-American Legion Georgia Fangmeier Scholarship – Andrew Thyer – $300
-Beverly Ramker Memorial Music Scholarship – Emily Maliszewski – $1,000
-Marlene Frein Memorial Scholarship – Ainsley Brooker, Ainsley Dodd and Jadie Frein – $500
-Educators Rising Scholarship – Makaya Tucke – $250
-Mitchell County Farm Bureau Scholarship – Hannah Koch and Mary Miller – $1,000
-PEO Scholarship – Ainsley Brooker – $1,000
-Osage FFA Gold Scholarship – Hannah Koch, Mary Miller, Ben Popp and Gwen Voaklander– $500
-DEKALB Genetics Scholarship – Alexis Jones – $300
-National FFA Scholarships – Hannah Koch – $3,000
-Osage Cooperative Elevator Scholarship – Hannah Koch– $500
-Mitchell County Cattlemen's Association Scholarship – Hannah Koch and Mary Miller – $500
-J. Marshall Kourte Memorial Scholarship – Ainsley Brooker – $500
-Ward and Carmen Harris Memorial Scholarship –Madison Brown – $300
-Jane Rowe Family Memorial Scholarship –Andrew Thyer – $500
-Jonah Roggensack Memorial Scholarship – Andrew Thyer – $1,000
-Knights of Columbus – Ellie Bobinet, Eric Bobinet, Paige Kisley and Hannah Koch – $500
-Lions Club Scholarship – Ainsley Brooker, Joy Levendusky and Keaton Muller – $500
-Osage Fire Department Scholarship – Abigail Cockrum and Jadie Frein– $450
-Osage Fire Auxiliary Scholarship –Abigail Cockrum – $200
-OEA Scholarship (Osage Education Association) –Colin Muller – $300
-Sue Schwab Memorial Scholarship – Summer Collins and Victoria Schwarting – $200
-Osage Rotary Scholarship – Summer Collins and Katie Smith– $500
-Home Trust and Savings Bank Scholarship –Keaton Muller and Katie Smith – $1,000
-Shelter Insurance Scholarship – Kyleigh Nerland –$2,000
NIACC Scholarships
-Area 2 scholarship– Grace Mallory
-NIACC Link Scholarship – Brooke Carlson, James Chisholm, Braxtin Gocha, Alexis Jones and Colin Muller
-NIACC Athletic Scholarship– Colin Muller
-Elgin Enabnit Memorial Scholarship – Grace Mallory
-First Citizens Bank Scholarship – Alexis Jones
-Donor Scholarship – Emily Maliszewski– $1000
-Daughters of the American Revolution – Logan Martin
-Heartland Power Cooperative Scholarship – Hannah Koch– $500
-PEI (Professional Educators of Iowa) Scholarship –Mary Miller – $400
-Helena Homegrown Scholarship – Hannah Koch– $500
-VFW Post 7920 –Hannah Koch, Aaron Meineke, Paige Kisley, Jillian Butner and Mary Miller – $500
-Gene Hejhal Memorial Scholarship –Madison Brown, Spencer Krabbe and Grace Mallory – $200
-Iowa Bar Association Citizenship Award – Logan Martin– $500
-Cody Mobley Scholarship –Paige Kisley and Isaac Bender – $250
-Alverda Neuwohner Scholarship – Ella Smith– $100
-Melba Mayer-Leidall Memorial Scholarship – Gwen Voaklander and Ainsley Dodd – $500
-Sydney Boeschen Scholarship – Abbigayle Rodemaker and Andrew Thyer – $500
-Margaret Christensen Memorial Scholarship – Joy Levendusky – $500
-Shirley Monahan Memorial Scholarship – Victoria Schwarting – $100
-Next Step Scholarship – Spencer Krabbe – $200
-Student Council Scholarship – Danielle Johnson and Keaton Muller– $250
-Dale and Sarah Stang Memorial Scholarship – Jillian Butner, Abbigayle Rodemaker and Gwen Voaklander– $2,000
-Francis Jeffries Scholarship – Mary Miller and Kyleigh Nerland– $8,000
-Steven Funk Scholarship – Logan Martin – $8,000
-R. Burdette Raub Memorial Achievement Scholarships – Jillian Butner, Abigayle Cockrum, Ainsley Dodd, Megan Henson and Andrew Thyer – $2,000
-Hughet Family Scholarship – Makaya Tucke – $2,000
-Prewitt Scholarship – Paige Kisley – Full Tuition and Room and Board to UNI.
Awards and Recipients
-Governor's Scholar Recognition Award – Megan Henson
Senior Academic Awards
-Honors (3.0 – 3.333 GPA) – Jillian Butner, Brooke Carlson, Jackson Hahn, Spencer Krabbe, Cael Krukow, Ellen Lenz, Grace Mallory, Brianna Niemeyer, Kiersten Panovec, Ella Smith, Janie Smith, Olivia Smith and Connor Tabbert
-High Honors (3.334 – 3.666 GPA) –Averee Abben, Eric Bobinet, Ainsley Brooker, Madison Brown, Macy Gast, Hannah Koch, Spencer Mooberry, Colin Muller, Keaton Muller, Benjamin Popp, Andrew Thyer and Makaya Tucke
-Highest Honors (3.667 – 4.000 GPA) – Ellie Bobinet, Jim Chisholm, Abigail Cockrum, Summer Collins, Ainsley Dodd, Emma Grimm, Megan Henson, Danielle Johnson, Alexis Jones, Paige Kisley, Emily Maliszewski, Logan Martin, Mary Miller, Kyleigh Nerland, Abbigayle Rodemaker, Amanda Schuessler, Victoria Schwarting, Katie Smith and Gwen Voaklander.
-Citizenship Awards – James Chisholm, Ainsley Dodd, Megan Henson, Paige Kisley, Emily Maliszewski, Logan Martin, Mary Miller, Kyleigh Nerland, Victoria Schwarting, Andrew Thyer and Gwen Voaklander.
-Principal’s Leadership Award – Ainsley Dodd
-Bernie Saggau Award – Ainsley Dodd
-E. Wayne Cooley Award – Paige Kisley
-Senior Male and Female Athlete – Spencer Mooberry, Paige Kisley and Danielle Johnson
-4 Year 4 Sport Awards – Ainsely Dodd and Victoria Schwarting
-Top of Iowa Conference Academic and Athletic Excellence Awards – Averee Abben, Ellie Bobinet, Eric Bobinet, Abigail Cockrum, Summer Collins, Ainsley Dodd, Emma Grimm, Megan Henson, Danielle Johnson, Paige Kisley, Hannah Koch, Spencer Krabbe, Logan Martin, Spencer Mooberry, Colin Muller, Keaton Muller, Benjamin Popp, Victoria Schwarting, Katie Smith, Andrew Thyer and Briar Wagner.
-Top of Iowa Conference Academic Excellence Award – Jillian Butner, Ainsely Dodd, Megan Henson, Emily Malizsewski, Logan Martin, Kyleigh Nerland and Gwen Voaklander.
