Osage girls wrestling starts season with big victory

The Osage girls wrestling team kicked its season off in style on Thursday night, as the Green Devils dominated their season-opening match. The team wrestled at Charles City, and went 15-4 overall, with 14 pins.

Senior Emma Grimm, who finished runner-up at the state tournament last season at 126 pounds, won both of her matches, beating Crestwood's Odessa Nibbelink by pin at 1:06, and winning over Charles City senior Kiki Connell, also by pin, at the 3:34 mark.

Osage's Jalynn Goodale, Katelyn Johnston, Zoey Johnson, Katerina Smith, Ainsley Dodd, and Sydney Muller all finished the night with two pins. The only Green Devils win that wasn't decided by pin was Johnston's 9-4 win over Charles City's Keely Collins in the 130-131A weight class.

Six schools were represented at the meet, in Osage, Charles City, Crestwood, Dike-New Hartford, and Denver all there, with Ella Anderson the lone wrestler competing from Columbus Catholic.

Charles City walked away with a few wins as well. Connell won her first match by fall over Osage's Zoey Johnson, before losing to Grimm in the follow-up. Allie Cross also scored a victory for the Comets, with a win by fall over Osage's Ainsley Dodd at 1:26.