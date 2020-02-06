Osage girls basketball rolls over Northwood-Kensett

The Osage girls basketball team made quick work of Northwood-Kensett in a 78-11 win on the road Friday night to improve to 17-2.
The game was never in doubt as the Green Devils jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead, then held the Vikings scoreless in the second and third quarters en route to a 63-7 lead. Osage outscored Northwood-Kensett 15-4 in the final quarter for the margin of victory.
Osage shot 58 percent from the field (28 of 48) and was 14-for-24 (58 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.
Junior Ellie Bobinet had a game-high 21 points, all coming on seven made 3-pointers. Senior Sidney Brandau finished with 14 points, while junior Dani Johnson chipped in 10.
For the 2-18 Vikings, sophomore Carly Hengesteg had four points, while sophomore Emma Davidson chipped in three points.
Osage 84, Rockford 18
The Osage girls basketball team improves to 16-2 for the year with a rout on the road on Tuesday.
The Osage offense was relentless, scoring 29 points in each of the first two quarters, while the defense allowed only seven first-half points for the Warriors.
Senior Sidney Brandau led the way for the Green Devils, hitting 9-14 from the field. Junior Dani Johnson followed with 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers and grabbing seven rebounds. Senior Mia Knudson also hit four from beyond the arc.