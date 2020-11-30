Osage girls’ basketball hopeful for trip back to the Well

The Osage girls’ basketball team had a strong season a year ago. The Green Devils made it all the way to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines before falling to North Linn in the state championship.

A lot has changed since then. Both on the court and off it.

To start, COVID-19 has made school, practices and games more challenging. On top of that, the Green Devils lost three senior starters from last year’s team to graduation.

But head coach Chad Erickson knows his girls have what it takes to keep the winning tradition alive. And voters in the IGHSA preseason poll think so too, ranking Osage No. 12 to start the season.

“We have a pretty good caliber of athlete in our girls program,” Erickson said. “As far as how we play, we’re not going to do anything different. We’re going to play fast and use our athletes and get up and down the floor.”

The Green Devils do return seniors Danielle Johnson and Ellie Bobinet, who are fresh off winning a state title in volleyball and making the all-tournament team.

Johnson averaged 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds a season ago, while Bobinet averaged 9.9 points and shot 44.9% from behind the arc.

“That’s a pretty good one-two punch,” Erickson said.