Osage 63, North Butler 25

The Osage girls basketball team won its 11th straight game Tuesday on the road.

The Osage defense put pressure on the Bearcats early and often, holding their scoring to eight points or less in each quarter.

Leading the offense was senior Sidney Brandau with 16 points, who shoot 7-13 from the field and pulled down 10 rebounds. Junior Ellie Bobinet followed with 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers.

