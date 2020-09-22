 Skip to main content
Osage football wins first game of season
Osage football wins first game of season

The Osage football team finally put a mark in the win column on Friday night, with a 22-13 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg. The win was head coach Torian Wolf's first victory with the Green Devils.

Osage battled back from a 13-8 halftime deficit, and outscored the Cougars in the second half, 14-0.

No stats were available for Osage.

The Green Devils will play next Friday at Jesup.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556. 

