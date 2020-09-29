 Skip to main content
Osage football comeback bid falls short (Press News print)
Osage football comeback bid falls short (Press News print)

FBall Osage vs. Columbus Catholic 16

Osage junior Ben Miller sacks the quarterback in the Green Devils' game against Columbus Catholic on Sept. 11 in Osage.

 Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette

The Osage football team fell to 1-3 with a one-point 27-26 loss to Jesup on Friday, as two fourth-quarter touchdowns left the Green Devils just shy of tying the game.

The Green Devils wound up one point short after outscoring the J-Hawks, 20-14, in the second half.

No stats were available for either team.

In four games this season, Osage has been outscored by its opponents by an average of 27-16.

The Green Devils will play at home next Friday against Denver.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556. 

