Osage football comeback bid falls short (Press News print)

The Osage football team fell to 1-3 with a one-point 27-26 loss to Jesup on Friday, as two fourth-quarter touchdowns left the Green Devils just shy of tying the game.
The Green Devils wound up one point short after outscoring the J-Hawks, 20-14, in the second half.
No stats were available for either team.
In four games this season, Osage has been outscored by its opponents by an average of 27-16.
The Green Devils will play at home next Friday against Denver.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
