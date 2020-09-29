Osage football comeback bid falls short (Press News print)

The Osage football team fell to 1-3 with a one-point 27-26 loss to Jesup on Friday, as two fourth-quarter touchdowns left the Green Devils just shy of tying the game.

The Green Devils wound up one point short after outscoring the J-Hawks, 20-14, in the second half.

No stats were available for either team.

In four games this season, Osage has been outscored by its opponents by an average of 27-16.

The Green Devils will play at home next Friday against Denver.

