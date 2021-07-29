Osage Fire Department to hold golf outing

The event will take place at the Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club in Osage. It is a four-person best shot tournament.

Firefighters, friends and family are invited to get their teams together. Cost is $30 per person and $120 per team. Spots are reserved for the first 30 teams registered. Cart rentals are available through Sunny Brae. Meal will be provided by the Osage Fire Department. There will be raffles and giveaways.