 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage Fire Department to hold golf outing
0 comments

Osage Fire Department to hold golf outing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Osage Fire Department golf outing will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Sunny Brae current clubhouse

Sunny Brae Golf Course & Country Club Clubhouse.

The event will take place at the Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club in Osage. It is a four-person best shot tournament.

Firefighters, friends and family are invited to get their teams together. Cost is $30 per person and $120 per team. Spots are reserved for the first 30 teams registered. Cart rentals are available through Sunny Brae. Meal will be provided by the Osage Fire Department. There will be raffles and giveaways.

To register, contact any member of the Osage Fire Department or Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club at 641-732-3435.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News