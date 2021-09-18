 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage filled with Autumn Artistry
0 comments

Osage filled with Autumn Artistry

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Osage was packed on Saturday for another year of Autumn Artistry.

The streets were filled with mums and pumpkins as vendors sold their wares, which included locally sourced food, primitives, handcrafted furniture and plenty of signs to help people remember that fall has come.

Scarecrows watched it all. The annual event draws crowds from across the region, and is one of the Osage Chamber of Commerce's success stories.

Autumn Artistry flowers

Osage filled with flowers during Autumn Artistry.
Autumn Artistry smoke and bystanders

Dried cornstalks and ornamental grass surround bystanders as smoke from the Osage trapshooting team's grill drifts into the street.
Cindy Steere autumn artistry

Cindy Steere sells upcycled tin flowers and primitive creations from her Tin Garden tent.
Autumn Artistry Main Street Blossoms

Flowers outside Main Street Blossoms in Osage.
Autumn Artistry Kayelea Parks

Kayelea Parks dishes out homemade donuts.
Autumn Artistry pumpkins

A hay wagon full of pumpkins at 2021 Autumn Artistry.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News