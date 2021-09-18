Osage filled with Autumn Artistry

Osage was packed on Saturday for another year of Autumn Artistry.

The streets were filled with mums and pumpkins as vendors sold their wares, which included locally sourced food, primitives, handcrafted furniture and plenty of signs to help people remember that fall has come.

Scarecrows watched it all. The annual event draws crowds from across the region, and is one of the Osage Chamber of Commerce's success stories.

