Osage fights the war on salt

For the first time, they will serve breakfast and lunch during summer school. It will be open to anyone in the community who is 18 years old and under.

For Asleson, her job does not seem like work. If she were not in school, she would still be baking or cooking. While it might seem like a stretch to say, her work is intellectually stimulating. It is a puzzle with many different answers.

However, on occasion it is the wrong answer. It does not always go by recipe. One time, Cramer’s bars were not rising. She had forgotten the baking soda, and the school lost the first round of dessert for that day. One time, Huebsch forgot to put the sugar in her pumpkin bars. They all have similar stories of culinary disaster.

Another cook, who shall remain anonymous, made a salad topping with salt instead of sugar, obviously not understanding the state’s regulation of sodium. The cooks served an entire class. After tasting it, the students rejected this unintentional experiment as a failure.

“We get to use our creative side in the kitchen,” Asleson said, adding that she never feels burnout from cooking. There is never ‘too much’ for her.

“It’s just interesting being able to make up healthy dishes,” Huebsch said. “We’ve gotten healthier over the years, and we’re trying to teach the kids at every level to eat right.”

