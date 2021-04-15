Osage fights the war on salt

Like many scholastic professions, the name for those who work in a school’s kitchen has changed over the years. Lunch ladies are now called nutrition specialists.
In Osage, Brenda Huebsch is in her first year as food service director. She is waging a war against salt.
This intense battle has led to experimentation. In order to keep the level of sodium down, Midwestern fare has gained an international flavor. Fresh herbs such as cilantro and cumin have made their way into the food.
“I’ve never used so much spice this year,” said cook Brenda Cramer, an 18-year veteran. “[Huebsch] is the spice girl.”
It is no longer just cans of peas, green beans and corn. Most of the food is made from scratch. Consideration is given to the finished product. This week, Diane Sparrow from Cedar Valley Seminary is coming to school to teach the cooks about sauces.
“We’re all looking forward to that,” Cramer said of this opportunity for improvement.
A veteran of 20 years, Huebsch has served as the head cook at the elementary, middle school and high school. She got into the culinary profession because her children were students in Osage.
When local foods come in from surrounding farms, thanks in part to a grant the school received last fall, it is a pleasant surprise for cook Mary Asleson, a seven-year veteran. This week, the kitchen will receive radishes from Twisted River Farm. Asleson loves their spinach. She garnishes salads with micro greens.
“There are so many more choices,” Huebsch said. “We’ve been trying to get more local food, but it’s harder in the wintertime.”
Sometimes the cooks not only receive praise from students, they get letters and cards through the mail thanking them for their service. Thirty years ago, that would have seemed implausible.
In turn, the women praise student representative Logan Martin, who acts as an intermediary between students and the lunchroom. If they like something or do not, Martin tells the kitchen staff. This feedback helps workers pinpoint and eliminate problems.
School food has a bad reputation, and it is the women’s goal to fight that image. It helps when the cooks are also the diners. They eat everything they serve the students.
However, taste buds change over age. Elementary school children are pickier than the cooks. That is why student impute is so important.
“Without feedback, you can’t change anything,” Huebsch said.
Other changes have not been so incremental. COVID-19 took out salad bars and self-service, and brought in disposable aprons and trays. Elementary students can eat in the classroom.
There are also grab and go bags for students hurrying into the building. It puts a spin on the term ‘fast food.’
For the first time, they will serve breakfast and lunch during summer school. It will be open to anyone in the community who is 18 years old and under.
For Asleson, her job does not seem like work. If she were not in school, she would still be baking or cooking. While it might seem like a stretch to say, her work is intellectually stimulating. It is a puzzle with many different answers.
However, on occasion it is the wrong answer. It does not always go by recipe. One time, Cramer’s bars were not rising. She had forgotten the baking soda, and the school lost the first round of dessert for that day. One time, Huebsch forgot to put the sugar in her pumpkin bars. They all have similar stories of culinary disaster.
Another cook, who shall remain anonymous, made a salad topping with salt instead of sugar, obviously not understanding the state’s regulation of sodium. The cooks served an entire class. After tasting it, the students rejected this unintentional experiment as a failure.
“We get to use our creative side in the kitchen,” Asleson said, adding that she never feels burnout from cooking. There is never ‘too much’ for her.
“It’s just interesting being able to make up healthy dishes,” Huebsch said. “We’ve gotten healthier over the years, and we’re trying to teach the kids at every level to eat right.”
