Osage FFA students prepare for sub-districts

My passion for FFA has inspired me to learn more about sub-districts. I’m fortunate enough to have my FFA teacher, Ms. Meyer, who digs deep to change the program and make it better. I was able to spend some time with her and learn what the students are doing in sub-districts and who's involved.
Many people wonder what sub-districts are. Sub-districts are a competition where the North Iowa districts compete with other sub-districts to see who's the best at their specific topic. The winners of their topics will advance onto district champs.There are a total of 18 people in sub-districts. Everyone has been practicing for a good three weeks already with sub-districts competition on the Feb. 18. The kids have been practicing really hard hoping to advance to district champs.
I had the pleasure to talk to Ashlynn Brock, Osage 2019-2020 vice president. This is her first year going to sub-districts. She’s looking forward to learning more at the contest. Ashlynn also hopes to advance to district champs and wants to complete sub-district yet again when she’s in college next year. I also asked her what brought her into FFA, and she said, “I went to WLC (Washington Leadership Committee) as a freshman, loved it, and decided I wanted to get involved in FFA.”
Ashlynn is currently working toward her Iowa Degree and wanting to become a state officer. Ashlynn even gave a word of advice to the upcoming FFA members next year: “Take as many Ag classes as you can because Ag is such an important part of our lives. You’re not just getting involved in Ag, you’re also getting involved in FFA. FFA changed my life and gave me a whole other outlook on education and future job areas. I'm able to talk to crowds and in front of my classes, whereas before I couldn’t. Just make the most of FFA and enjoy it.”
Ms. Meyer has touched students' lives at Osage Community School District. She has given them opportunities to participate in competitions they may not have known about.