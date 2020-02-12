Osage FFA students prepare for sub-districts

My passion for FFA has inspired me to learn more about sub-districts. I’m fortunate enough to have my FFA teacher, Ms. Meyer, who digs deep to change the program and make it better. I was able to spend some time with her and learn what the students are doing in sub-districts and who's involved.

Many people wonder what sub-districts are. Sub-districts are a competition where the North Iowa districts compete with other sub-districts to see who's the best at their specific topic. The winners of their topics will advance onto district champs.There are a total of 18 people in sub-districts. Everyone has been practicing for a good three weeks already with sub-districts competition on the Feb. 18. The kids have been practicing really hard hoping to advance to district champs.

I had the pleasure to talk to Ashlynn Brock, Osage 2019-2020 vice president. This is her first year going to sub-districts. She’s looking forward to learning more at the contest. Ashlynn also hopes to advance to district champs and wants to complete sub-district yet again when she’s in college next year. I also asked her what brought her into FFA, and she said, “I went to WLC (Washington Leadership Committee) as a freshman, loved it, and decided I wanted to get involved in FFA.”