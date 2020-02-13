Osage FFA: 33 new members and a new greenhouse

This year has been a busy year for our chapter and members. We had 33 new members join in on the fun. Throughout the past year, members traveled to Ames for the State Convention, Indianapolis for the National Conventions and Washington, D.C., for the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC).

Along with that, the excitement for the construction (set for spring) of our greenhouse is growing! In honor of National FFA Week these members wanted to share why they became involved in FFA and memorable experiences:

“I joined to learn more about leadership skills, knowledge of agriculture, and good work ethic. My favorite memory is WLC because I learned a lot about leadership skills and I met a lot of people.” -Skye Pozanc (sophomore)

Elizabeth Hinders looks forward to showing rabbits at fair and participating in contests. She says: “I was really interested and FFA gives good opportunities.”

“I wanted to try FFA. My siblings were out and it seemed fun. It makes you more involved and I wanted to be a part of it.” says freshmen Debby Baer. Her favorite thing so far has been the 50-year event celebrated by our sub-district. She looks forward to participating in Ag Broadcasting competition.