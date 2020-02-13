Osage FFA: 33 new members and a new greenhouse

This year has been a busy year for our chapter and members. We had 33 new members join in on the fun. Throughout the past year, members traveled to Ames for the State Convention, Indianapolis for the National Conventions and Washington, D.C., for the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC).
Along with that, the excitement for the construction (set for spring) of our greenhouse is growing! In honor of National FFA Week these members wanted to share why they became involved in FFA and memorable experiences:
“I joined to learn more about leadership skills, knowledge of agriculture, and good work ethic. My favorite memory is WLC because I learned a lot about leadership skills and I met a lot of people.” -Skye Pozanc (sophomore)
Elizabeth Hinders looks forward to showing rabbits at fair and participating in contests. She says: “I was really interested and FFA gives good opportunities.”
“I wanted to try FFA. My siblings were out and it seemed fun. It makes you more involved and I wanted to be a part of it.” says freshmen Debby Baer. Her favorite thing so far has been the 50-year event celebrated by our sub-district. She looks forward to participating in Ag Broadcasting competition.
Hannah Koch (junior) says her favorite memories are going to WLC and National Convention. “I wanted to become a better leader in agriculture.”
“FFA sounded fun. My sister was in it and had a great time, so I went out for it. I went to National Convention. That was a cool experience and I liked meeting people from Hawaii and Alaska.” - Brody Wolf
Nate Havel enjoys showing swine and competing in contests. “My favorite thing so far has been Farm Business Management.”
“I joined FFA for the simple fact that I wanted to meet new people, go to new places, and try new things. My favorite FFA memory has definitely been WLC. It was a great experience. I came home with tons of knowledge, new friends and even stronger relationships with the people in my chapter that I went with!” - Brooke Carlson (junior)
Noah Sletten (senior) followed his sisters’ steps by and joined. “My favorite memory was freshman year when we got to go on stage at state for conduct and got 6th.”
With so many new members that have joined, we are excited to see where their FFA journey takes them and what memories they will create!