Osage FFA brings back drive-your-tractor-to-school day

Trenton Carlson enjoyed driving his dad’s 826 International to school. He says he has his own, but it’s not in driving condition. He does a lot of farming at home, so it wasn’t unusual for him to drive the tractor.

“I went down Main Street just because,” Carlson said. “I chose that tractor just because it’s the loudest.”

Brooklynn Halbach enjoyed driving her dad’s tractor. She pushed to bring back the drive-your-tractor-to-school day because her dad did it back when he was in school.

“My dad does most of the farming,” Halbach said. “We have a hayfield so I usually drive it while we’re baling hay, but it’s way different to drive it on the actual main road than in the field.”

The Osage FFA is still planning for a big year ahead, despite the changes due to COVID-19. The national convention was moved online this year and the club is also starting to practice for contests that will happen in January and February.

FFA does much more than just farming, but Meyer says it was good to bring back this tradition for more than one reason.

"With how broad it’s gotten lately, we kind of need to take a step back and remember actually the true roots of Ag class and FFA, which was a lot of just planting your own fields," Meyer said.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.