Osage FFA brings back drive-your-tractor-to-school day

Nothing fits the flow of small town Iowa living like high school students driving tractors to school. And for a while, the Osage Community School District’s tradition was all but forgotten.
Finally, the Osage FFA brought back the tradition as members drove their family tractors to school on the chilly morning of Sept. 24. Students pushed FFA advisor Malayne Meyer to bring back the tradition after finding out their parents did it when they were in school.
“They’re the ones that spearheaded it and we definitely wouldn’t have had it if they hadn’t kept bringing it up,” Meyer said.
Meyer says she doesn’t know exactly when the last time FFA members drove their tractors to school, but figures it could’ve been as far back as the '90s. After a long hiatus, she thinks it’s a perfect way to kick off the school year for FFA members.
“With how much uncertainty there’s been with COVID and what we’re able to do and not do, we decided to make it an official kickoff day just to get everyone back in the FFA mindset,” Meyer said.
The chapter also held a drive-through banquet after school, where Meyer could pass out awards to members, give prizes and go over some new information for the school year. That part of the day replaced last year’s spring banquet that was canceled due to COVID-19.
Trenton Carlson enjoyed driving his dad’s 826 International to school. He says he has his own, but it’s not in driving condition. He does a lot of farming at home, so it wasn’t unusual for him to drive the tractor.
“I went down Main Street just because,” Carlson said. “I chose that tractor just because it’s the loudest.”
Brooklynn Halbach enjoyed driving her dad’s tractor. She pushed to bring back the drive-your-tractor-to-school day because her dad did it back when he was in school.
“My dad does most of the farming,” Halbach said. “We have a hayfield so I usually drive it while we’re baling hay, but it’s way different to drive it on the actual main road than in the field.”
The Osage FFA is still planning for a big year ahead, despite the changes due to COVID-19. The national convention was moved online this year and the club is also starting to practice for contests that will happen in January and February.
FFA does much more than just farming, but Meyer says it was good to bring back this tradition for more than one reason.
"With how broad it’s gotten lately, we kind of need to take a step back and remember actually the true roots of Ag class and FFA, which was a lot of just planting your own fields," Meyer said.
