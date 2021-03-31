Osage FFA awarded grant for greenhouse

While the wind chill might be 36 degrees outside, it is 90 degrees in the Osage Community High School greenhouse. A banana plant stands in one corner, its wide leaves gathering the March sun.

According to a release from the school, the structure completed earlier this year has achieved some renown in its short life.

Ethan Morford is a sales manager for Jacobsen Seed. Recently, Jacobsen Seed began offering a grant for FFA chapters throughout the Midwest.

They requested a video from the Osage FFA chapter and a description of how the school could use the funds.

In the short film, one of the students, Raegan Hungate, says, “The greenhouse will allow ag classes to learn about propagation, grafting, greenhouse management and much more.” Several other Osage FFA members appear in the film.

The video is located on Jacobsen Seed’s Facebook page.

“I think we picked out three or four this year across the whole Midwest,” Morford said. “It’s a pretty big thing. It will really help the kids.

“I grew up in FFA, and I used a greenhouse in school. That led me down the path to where I am today.”